Stan Nze and his wife, beautiful wife, Blessing Obasi, had the time of their life on their third wedding anniversary

The duo, who are currently vacationing abroad, wanted their day to be special, so they decided to have a cute family dinner

However, things failed to go as planned after their one-year-old son turned the whole place upside down and got cranky

Nollywood couple Stanz Nze and his lively wife, Blessing Obasi, sparked attention online after they shared a video of how they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Recall that Stan Nze and Blessing stunned netizens with their wedding announcement in 2021, and while critics lashed out at them, they remained unfazed.

Stan Nze shared the outcome of their anniversary dinner. Credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

Their marriage continued to blossom as they welcomed their first child in 2023. Stan, obviously over the moon, took his wife and son out to dinner, but things did not quite go as planned.

Initially, we could see the actor present a cake and flowers to his wife and call her an 'amazing mother and wife'.

But shortly after that money, the video recording showed another clip of their one-year-old son Jay acting cranky and scattering things. It seemed like he was just not in the mood for the shenanigans.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to the clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamjudithmichael:

"Na you carry am come anniversary" got me🤣🤣 you guys should freestyle my Jay Bobo o."

@kunleremiofficial:

"Na jay suppose hold camera , type this caption and post. Y’all shouldn’t bother yourselves. Congratulations."

@ucheogbodo:

"😂😂😂😂😂 More Dey come oooo."

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Congratulations Ndi nkem."

@sandraokunzuwa:

"A man that loves his wife will forever be a blessed man."

@homachi__:

"All of us are anniversarying together."

@cassynze_:

"U people are stressing my first nephew I don’t like it pls buy him icecream abeg."

@emily_4amor:

"Single people never breathe since this year every time shinning teeth for strangers 😂 congratulations to my favorite couples."

Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi set to welcome child

Meanwhile, actor Stan Nze and his wife Blessing Obasi have been trending online as they enter into a new phase of their marital life.

The couple recently shared a clip online to announce they are set to become parents while marking their second wedding anniversary.

Stan, in the caption of their announcement video, reiterated that marrying Obasi was still the best decision of his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng