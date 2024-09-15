The BBNaija No Loose Guard season has trended on social media for various reasons, including not trending

The choice of housemates, their lack of drama, and more are some of the things that have got Nigerians talking about the show

Today, Legit.ng has compiled a list on some of the ways BBNaija’s season 9 edition, No Loose Guard, has been different from other seasons

The BBNaija Season 9 edition, No Loose Guard, had fans having high hopes before its commencement. However, since the show’s premiere, fans have had many grumblings.

BBNaija is a show that has been known to defy economic situations in the country by remaining a trending topic despite other things battling for the attention of Nigerians. This year, however, these other factors seem to have won, with fewer people paying attention to the reality show, according to social media reports.

The No Loose Guard season has been different from previous editions in several ways, and Legit.ng has compiled a list that includes observations from fans of the show.

1. Housemates introduced in pairs:

Usually, on the BBNaija show, housemates come in as individuals to compete for the prize money. However, for the No Loose Guard season, the housemates came in a series of interesting pairs, including an aunty and her niece, husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, twins, best friends and more. The pairing gave fans high expectations for drama to unfold on the show, but that was not to be as it seemed to make the housemates relaxed because they already had a familiar person to interact with without leaving their bubbles and getting to form alliances with the others.

2. Custodians challenge:

The first few weeks on the No Loose Guard season, lucky housemates who won the custodian challenge had the power to save a nominated housemate or evict a pair. Despite this twist, it did not seem to add any drama as the housemates didn’t dwell on it too much.

3. Nomination and eviction process:

During the first few weeks of season 9, viewers did not have the exclusive chance to determine who would get evicted. Instead, fans had to vote for all the housemates with the bottom four or five being eligible for eviction. The housemates would then go into the Diary Room to evict a pair from the least performing pairs. The Tami pair, Toyosi and Dami, were the first set of housemates to get evicted this way.

4. Open nominations:

At the start of Week 7, after it became evident that the No Loose Guard housemates were not prepared to bring drama, Big Brother introduced another twist which was the open nominations. Usually, housemates nominate in secret inside the Diary Room but this time around, they were given pieces of paper to write the names of two housemates they wanted to put up for eviction and they were made to publicly announce the two names.

5. Reduced prize money:

Usually with every new BBNaija season, the prize money gets increased but this year was different. The previous season, BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye, took home N120 million with other mouthwatering prizes. However, the prize money for the No Loose Guard season is N100 million.

6. Weak ships:

One outstanding factor about previous BBNaija seasons were the relationships on the show. Some iconic ship names had fans having heated battles on social media as they hoped for the romance between the housemates to work out. However, this year, the ships on the show have gotten little to no attention on social media. The only No Loose Guard ship that seems to have the hearts of fans is the married couple on the show, Kellyrae and Kassia. In previous seasons, ships were known to get massive show of love and gifts from fans after leaving the house but none of that has happened this season.

7.No Queen Bee:

Most BBNaija seasons in the past had a female housemate who fans rallied around to support for being pretty, cool or controversial. Some of the Queen Bees in previous sets include Mercy Eke, CeeC, Nengi, Tacha and Tboss. However, this year, the female housemates don’t seem to be giving Queen Bee material as none of them can boast of a massive fan base outside the house.

8.No character housemates:

One thing that has got BBNaija fans grumbling this year is the choice of housemates who made it into the show. Their temperaments seem pretty calm and majority of them seem satisfied with cruising in the background and silently making it to the finals despite not giving anything. There have also been fewer fights on the show compared to previous seasons.

9.No protagonist and antagonist:

In other BBNaija seasons, fans have been split into camps as they fight to support or defend their faves. This usually happens between the female housemates. Past seasons have seen iconic protagonist and antagonist situations that leave fans vowing to make sure the person against their fave gets evicted. Some of the protagonist/ antagonist situations in past seasons include Mercy Eke and Tacha, Bisola and Tboss, CeeC and Tobi, Ilebaye and everybody else, to name a few. However, there seems to be none of that in this No Loose Guard season with all the housemates giving love and light vibes. Who knows, things might take a turn as the season nears its end.

10. No trenches sob story or cooking strategy:

Past BBNaija seasons have seen some housemates get accused of trying to use their struggle stories to win votes or their cooking skills to win the hearts of their colleagues. However, there seems to be none of that this season with no housemate known for their outstanding cooking skills or poor upbringing.

These are some of the ways BBNaija No Loose Guard season has rubbed fans differently compared to previous editions.

