The BBNaija reality show has once again drawn the interest of many Nigerians for various reasons

Reports recently made the rounds that the prize money for the show has been reduced by a substantial amount

This news caused a huge buzz on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes on the matter

The upcoming Big Brother Naija reality show has caused a huge buzz on social media after details about the new season made the rounds online.

It is no longer news that the reality show is a favourite of many Nigerian youths, and many of them get a chance at instant stardom just by participating in it.

Over the years, every new BBNaija season has seen the winner going home with more juicy prizes than the last, but that seems to be a different case in the upcoming season.

After a BBNaija press briefing on July 16, 2024, ahead of the show’s premiere on July 28, news spread that the show organisers had reduced the prize money to N100 million.

Recall that the season 8 winner, Ilebaye, had taken home N120 million prize money with other mouth-watering gifts.

Nigerians react to BBNaija prize money

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about the reduced BBNaija prize money for season 9. Read what they had to say below:

d_flowergirlj:

“Sapa done catch big brother …You no go reduce am keh.”

unstoppableabt:

“Make them first balance the previous winner.”

kingnitro15:

“To even watch am go hard who wan sub dstv.”

Abuja_car_rentals:

“Nigeria Don hit big brother small ebuka self still dey reason the 100 meter.”

_berrywhiteofficial:

“Nigeria economy is really hitting everyone h@rd.”

omobaxcom:

“Una don pay the last one phyna win?”

Rayy_ban_:

“Sponsor no show?”

idrisswaris:

“The 100m self still much, Kini.”

realsleepmattress:

“The remaining 20 million they use am buy food stuff for the house..”

Iamblankcode01:

“Hardship.”

Oluwasegzzautos:

“PEPPER ️ DON COST BAND A electricity is high na.”

Mrfelixzz:

“Tinubu reach big brother side too otida.”

ayor_aad:

“He go reach everybody.”

Knownsokeys:

“Na who get money to sub DSTV now a days fit watch am!!!!”

