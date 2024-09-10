Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to speak about the ongoing BBNaija reality show

In a video making the rounds, the Zazu crooner talked about how this BBNaija season wasn’t popular among fans

The music star gave the show organisers a condition for him to enter the house to make things interesting

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has called on BBNaija organisers amid the ongoing No Loose Guard season.

The music star spoke about the show in a viral clip, complaining that this year’s was not interesting.

Fans react as Portable advises BBNaija organisers. Photos: @portablebaeby, @bigbronaija

According to the Tony Montana star, people are not watching the BBNaija show this year, and they do not have viewers. He noted that the organisers should have included him as a housemate.

Portable also shared his plans if he made it into the show as a housemate. The singer said he would make sure he sleeps with so many of his female colleagues on the show and take the show to another level with different displays.

The music star went on to give the show organisers a condition for making him a housemate while also stating that he could do an advert for them to “blow”.

In his words:

“Na me people dey watch, even Big Brother Naija no blow this year, people are not watching them, they don’t have viewers. If to say dem know, dem for suppose carry me. If I was inside the BBNaija house, I would sleep with so many women, we would be cruising, I would be giving it to them on different levels. Who wan carry una reach there no dey there. BBNaija I don’t watch you people, people used to talk about the show but they are not doing that this year, they are talking about me instead. They are not even advertising you or make I do promo for una make una blow? Give me N100 million and I will come.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable’s take on BBNaija

Portable’s opinion about the BBNaija No Loose Guard season sparked different comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

De_emis_collectoins_:

“This one go just open he mouth Dey talk anyhow 😫.”

Omoakure01:

“No be lie.”

abisola__gold:

“It’s BBN not BMW were omo 😂.”

Beezy.101:

“Just add dj chicken n VDM.”

Faslet9015:

“Ofonu.omo,baba omo kan ree,ooo,in future if your kid become connected internationally and his associates see this your arrant nonsense how will your child feel, live a good life for your children,live by example.”

Bi_organics:

“No be na money no dey country…”

Oluwatope__best:

“Ode you are l0sing your fame egbon.”

Otunbachopay:

“U must balth with chemical before dem go allow u enter cos of your M & B odour.”

Greatseunrec:

“You guys need to stop promoting this boy. He assaulted a Pastor yesterday, but you all just move on like it’s normal. No apology, but you are still celebrating him by putting him on our faces.”

mhizharbimbola:

“Before dey got allow you enter bbhouse dey go first do brain test for you.”

Mr_truth_bitter_:

“First class illiterate.”

Salome_global_servic:

“See the dirty boy talking.”

oreoluwa_khadijat146:

“No lies boring set of people 😂.”

Big Brother causes drama with public nomination

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija No Loose Guard season introduced another twist to the nomination process, to the surprise of fans.

During the seventh week of the show, the housemates were given pieces of paper to write down the names of two housemates they wanted to face possible eviction. Nominations are usually done secretly in the Diary Room.

However, to the surprise of fans and viewers, Big Brother had the housemates sit in the lounge and come out one after the other to publicly announce the names of the two people they nominated. All these were done in front of their peers.

