One of the shticks of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is Biggie's ability to pull out twists and turns at any given time

Following the Live eviction show that saw the end of the Streeze and Flourish pair, Biggie introduced new details

The custodian challenge has come to an end, while the housemates will also no longer vote for HOH, ballot-style

The Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard is about to get turned as Biggie has just introduced more heat to the house.

During the Live eviction show, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, told the audience that Biggie had ended the HOH ballot voting style and the custodian challenge.

Custodian games have been cancelled. Credit: @handi_twinny

Source: Instagram

Also, unlike previously, immunity will now return to the winner of the Head of the House position. However, they will not possess that 'save and replace' power.

Pairs will now have the power to nominate each other for possible eviction as viewers process the ultimate eviction power.

See post here:

This announcement came after the eviction of two pairs, Streeze and Flourish, from the show. Although fans expected to experience a change in the course of the game, they were not expecting such a drastic one.

Reactions to Biggie's new twists

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@queencynthia26:

"Most boring show ever, no content, wrong selection."

@mideblaq__:

"Wanni and handi should go home next week please."

@sandrasukanen:

"Wanni x Handi we pin,we mount,we move we go harder."

@happyjonathan9423:

"My faves are the only Custodians still in the game."

@itsgabbieof:

"Y'all should have left ruthee make this rivalry continue."

@_oyiza:

"Now let the actual BBN Begin."

@just_ogechi:

"Not the best time to evict Ruthie sha."

@theecoolhuman:

"We are here for bad characters."

