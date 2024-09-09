BBNaija Season 9 star, TJay, has emerged as the Head of House for week 7 to the joy of fans

The doctor played the HOH game alongside other housemates in the arena but his performance stood out, earning him the title

TJay’s HOH win was met with a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many praising his hard work

BBNaija season 9 star Tunji Adeniji-Soji aka TJay has won the Head of House challenge for week 7.

TJay took over the HOH mantle from his colleague, Onyeka, who won the title in week 6 after his stellar performance on the game during the new week.

It is BBNaija tradition for the housemates to play their Head of House games on Monday evenings, and this time wasn’t any different as they all gathered in the arena.

The game involved the housemates going through several obstacles, including crawling under some ropes to retrieve small balls and put them in a plastic bowl.

TJay was announced as the winner after he finished the game the fastest, with just 3:06 minutes, and Big Brother praised him for his impressive performance.

See the video of TJay’s performance below:

See the moment TJay was named the new HOH below:

Fans react as TJay wins HOH

TJay’s HOH win was met with a series of interesting reactions from BBNaija fans on social media. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Eyitayorr:

“Good gamer. He knows those who are strong and Teejay is one of the few gamers in the house. Very strategic and intelligent.”

Unusual_joyyy:

“Well deserved✅ Even biggie confirmed it was an outstanding performance 📌.”

Allure_rmsplace:

“Yass, he’s so smart and intelligent 💃.”

Debranta:

“You must get to the finals 👏.”

debranta:

“Well deserved , intelligent dude 👏.”

d.e.o.l.a_dee:

“His newly born twins are his good luck charm.”

Aye23_4real:

“Congratulations. So happy for him.Most humble dude.❤️❤️❤️.”

lifewithenryprincess:

“Tjay sir,don't you want to go and see your babies?😍 See as you just collect our honeymoon from us,😂😂😂 congratulations though,well deserved ❤️.”

naija_celebrity_page_1:

“Am happy for him his a good guy.”

_arerebo:

“The way I was praying for nobody to beat Kelly Rea's record and then boom. Oga came.”

Sur_blessing:

“Awww 🥰 papa Ejima ur twins Cary FAVOUR oooh I swear 👏👏❤️❤️❤️”

I_am_abikeade_aca_acti:

“BABA Ibeji of our time.”

missyonuoha:

“Like joke tjay them go reach finals.”

beccaadex44_:

“Tjay would move like Trikkytee😂.”

Braimohpreshy:

“😂😂😂naso baba go take enter finals 😂😂😂,love it for him.”

chuddie_cee:

“Like play like play, TJay go enter Finale😂.”

