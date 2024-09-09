BBNaija season 9 star, Ocee Mbadiwe, appears to have discovered their colleagues, Kassia and Kellyrae’s secret

A video made the rounds of the lawyer questioning the BBNaija couple about their last names before declaring that they were married

The exchange between Ocee and ‘Double Kay’ sparked a debate on social media as netizens dropped their hot takes

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate Ocee Mbadiwe has declared that his colleagues Kassia and Kellyrae are married couples.

It is no longer news that Kellyrae and Kassia, aka Double Kay, got on the BBNaija show as a married couple who refused to disclose their status to their colleagues. However, their closeness raised the suspicions of their housemates, including Ocee.

Just recently, Ocee Mbadiwe, Kassia and Kellyrae were in the kitchen area when the lawyer asked the couple questions about their last names.

Kellyrae and Kassia said that their last name is ‘Sule’, and Ocee declared that they were married. In his words:

“I tell you say dem don marry.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Ocee discovers Kellyrae and Kassia’s marriage

Ocee Mbadiwe’s conversation with Kassia and Kellyrae soon made the rounds on social media, drawing interesting comments from netizens. Some of them noted that the conversation was a joke and that the housemates were still in the dark about the couple’s marriage, while others said the couple had let down their guard.

Read reactions below:

dortty22:

“You dey play with lawyer 😂😂😂😂the know how to get information from someone without shouting 😂.”

Gracie_gia05:

“The fact he still thinks it's a joke😂😂. Make him come outside first.”

Cozzypatrick:

“At the beginning of the conversation, they wear teasing them, Kassia said yes that they were married, they have kids, grand kids and even great grand kids, hence the answer to the question question.”

nina_blingz:

“Kassia my baby 😂😂😂😂 no cast our update Abeg.”

choommycho:

“Head shipper Ocee. He really wants them together.”

ceecee_melnunoo:

“I doubt they believed her 😂😂😂😂.”

king_favy_:

“Them won catch my favs oh😂😂.”

Oluwabusayomiogunniyi:

“Lol them don go loose guard 😂.”

Tiana_jesusbaby:

“And the secret is out in the open.”

mz_haryanke:

“I think she intentionally said that 😂.”

nomakhosisenda:

“Kassia was just cruising and said they're married with kids and grandchildren and now the twins are running with it calling her Kelly's wife.”

limak67:

“At this point it really doesn't matter again, the money is married and gone. They should even know, what's the big deal. 😂”

lymar.xx:

“Them don loose guard fa 😢.”

_.anjolaoluwa:

“Moku o. These my fave will be the end of me.”

Emjay_toh_pretty:

“Haa! Why now 😂.”

_.anjolaoluwa:

“Ah did they just open their yansh?”

