BBNaija star Tboss recently turned the milestone age of 40 to the joy of many fans

To mark the special occasion, the reality show star took to her Instagram page to share sultry underwear photos

Tboss’ 40th birthday photos drew a series of interesting reactions with many netizens comparing her age to her appearance

BBNaija See Gobe star, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss, has turned the new age of 40 to the surprise of many.

On March 9, 2024, the mother of one took to her official Instagram page to announce that she had clocked the milestone age.

BBNaija star Tboss celebrates 40th birthday with sultry photos. Photos: @officialtboss

Source: Instagram

To celebrate, Tboss decided to break the internet with a series of sultry photos where she showed off her lovely body in black lingerie.

In the snaps, Tboss had wavy black hair and bold red lipstick as she rocked one-piece underwear while showcasing several poses. The reality show star flaunted the tattoos on her thigh and her wrist as she continued posing for the camera.

Not stopping there, the mum of one took to the caption of her photos to explain how young she was feeling despite her age. She also used the opportunity to apologise to the aunties she used to call old for being 40.

In her words:

“And just like that I’m on the 4th Floor and the view from over here is looking super Amazing.

Full of Gratitude I’m at a loss for words to explain or express how I feel today. Anyways, it’s my Birthday .

Side note: God forgive me for thinking that those my Aunties who were this age were old cos Yoooo- I feel the most Childlike that I have everrrr been”

See the photos below:

Reactions trail Tboss’ 40th birthday photos

As expected, Tboss’ sultry birthday photos caught the attention of many netizens. A number of them were in awe of her appearance despite being 40. Read some of their comments below:

eugene_sen:

“No wayyyyyy! This can’t be 40! Somebody call faya service cos what’s all this hotness?❤️ Happy birthday mammieeeee ❤️.”

Nickkylawve:

“Just kuku go naked if at 40 you still dont know the right cloth to wear ‍.”

rully_king1:

“Looks 26, happy birthday .”

call_me_andex:

“Honestly I see no reason for this apart from the need for validation that you are still beautiful and sexyy from people while you have this constant doubt and fear you are fading away with age. Time shouldn't be you enemy sometimes. You should learn to adapt to it and grow with it.”

Tessyblushy:

“40 looking like 25. She's beautiful and happy birthday to her❤️.”

duubby1:

“I’ve seen her twice and she looks 26! Happy birthday beautiful .”

cynthia_oby_:

“Someone is celebrating her beautiful 40 while some of us are scared to agree that we are 30 . Women and Age .”

Lulusmooth:

“Beautiful, she’s ready to live her life without any apology.”

mondayobinna1988:

“O boy her face look 50 ohh.”

_zinny:

“40 is the new 20 happy birthday ”

Iwualaonyinyeyaddy:

“40?wow! She looks younger.”

Dellyshan__official:

“Until it reach your turn ,you became young all of a sudden not so ?Those of you tr0llin people with age ,Your turn will come soon. ❤”

Obi_flex:

“Wow how time flies. Looking amazing. 40 looks good .”

Foreign_gul:

“Omo,this babe don't look 40 at all.”

Tboss slams parents who dress kids like adults

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Tboos took to her Instagram Stories to rant about the trend of little children wearing wigs and other weave-ons.

According to her, it isn't right to make children wear such adult items. In her words:

"What is up with y'all wearing wigs and weave-ons for little kids? Kids that aren't even up to 5 years old. Is it just me or. Don't worry, let it be just me but that ain't right!"

Source: Legit.ng