A Nigerian lady who gave her mum’s salon a stunning makeover with trendy interior design went viral

She revealed the salon’s bland appearance before she transformed it into a chic and cosy space

She also displayed the amazing results of her renovation, which wowed many viewers who wished to have the same style as well

A Nigerian lady who took on the challenge of giving her mum’s salon a stunning makeover with trendy interior design became an online sensation on TikTok.

She shared a video that revealed the salon’s bland and outdated appearance before she decided to transform it into a chic and cosy space.

The girl showed the aftermath of the shop. Photo credit: @eesha.official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As shared by @eesha_official, she displayed the amazing results of her renovation, which featured a stylish colour scheme, elegant furniture, and eye-catching decorations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Led Tronics said:

“I sell leave vines.”

Wendy reacted:

“Let's see the full shop na.”

Milade wrote:

“May God bless you.”

ARAMIDEG:

“4 people drop aza please.”

Nini:

“Heaven knows I want to upgrade my moms restaurant and I want to take it to a more civilized place,so help me God, she is not getting any younger.”

Successful84838:

“I tap from this grace, it has always been my dream.”

Her royal sweetness:

“You go con make her price high now.”

Amarachi:

“Sorry please is this shop in onitsha.”

Lovediary:

“More of God's blessings. u will enjoy happiness.”

Source: Legit.ng