Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Renovates Mum's Salon with Beautiful Interior Design, Video Emerges
People

Nigerian Lady Renovates Mum's Salon with Beautiful Interior Design, Video Emerges

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian lady who gave her mum’s salon a stunning makeover with trendy interior design went viral
  • She revealed the salon’s bland appearance before she transformed it into a chic and cosy space
  • She also displayed the amazing results of her renovation, which wowed many viewers who wished to have the same style as well

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian lady who took on the challenge of giving her mum’s salon a stunning makeover with trendy interior design became an online sensation on TikTok.

She shared a video that revealed the salon’s bland and outdated appearance before she decided to transform it into a chic and cosy space.

Photo of girl who renovates the shop
The girl showed the aftermath of the shop. Photo credit: @eesha.official/TikTok
Source: TikTok

As shared by @eesha_official, she displayed the amazing results of her renovation, which featured a stylish colour scheme, elegant furniture, and eye-catching decorations.

Read also

BDC seller toasts Nigerian lady who comes to change dollar, Whatsapp chat leaks

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Led Tronics said:

“I sell leave vines.”

Wendy reacted:

“Let's see the full shop na.”

Milade wrote:

“May God bless you.”

ARAMIDEG:

“4 people drop aza please.”

Nini:

“Heaven knows I want to upgrade my moms restaurant and I want to take it to a more civilized place,so help me God, she is not getting any younger.”

Successful84838:

“I tap from this grace, it has always been my dream.”

Her royal sweetness:

“You go con make her price high now.”

Amarachi:

“Sorry please is this shop in onitsha.”

Lovediary:

“More of God's blessings. u will enjoy happiness.”

Nigerian lady gifts mother mini supermarket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young woman identified as @blexedjoan on TikTok showcased her love for her mother by gifting her a fully stocked mini supermarket as a birthday present.

Read also

"Fight them spiritually": Shop owner shattered after seeing hole in ceiling, video shows empty store

The TikTok video captured the transformation process, from painting and tiling to the final beautifully arranged store.

Sharing a touching video, she thanked God for making the incredible gift possible.

Nigerian lady makes her parents proud

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that christmas is a time of giving and gratitude, and one Nigerian woman decided to express her love and appreciation for her parents in the most amazing way.

She surprised them with a brand-new 7-bedroom house as a Christmas gift, and shared it in a TikTok video.

She demonstrated that she wanted to thank her parents for everything they had done for her, and that building them a house was her way of fulfilling their wishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel