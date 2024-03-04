Nigerian Lady Renovates Mum's Salon with Beautiful Interior Design, Video Emerges
- A Nigerian lady who gave her mum’s salon a stunning makeover with trendy interior design went viral
- She revealed the salon’s bland appearance before she transformed it into a chic and cosy space
- She also displayed the amazing results of her renovation, which wowed many viewers who wished to have the same style as well
A Nigerian lady who took on the challenge of giving her mum’s salon a stunning makeover with trendy interior design became an online sensation on TikTok.
She shared a video that revealed the salon’s bland and outdated appearance before she decided to transform it into a chic and cosy space.
As shared by @eesha_official, she displayed the amazing results of her renovation, which featured a stylish colour scheme, elegant furniture, and eye-catching decorations.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Led Tronics said:
“I sell leave vines.”
Wendy reacted:
“Let's see the full shop na.”
Milade wrote:
“May God bless you.”
ARAMIDEG:
“4 people drop aza please.”
Nini:
“Heaven knows I want to upgrade my moms restaurant and I want to take it to a more civilized place,so help me God, she is not getting any younger.”
Successful84838:
“I tap from this grace, it has always been my dream.”
Her royal sweetness:
“You go con make her price high now.”
Amarachi:
“Sorry please is this shop in onitsha.”
Lovediary:
“More of God's blessings. u will enjoy happiness.”
Source: Legit.ng