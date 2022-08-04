Former BBNaija season 2 star, Tboss has got her fans wondering when she shared one of her personal experiences

The reality star noted that one of her employees offered to sell one of the triplets he gave birth to just to fend for himself

Tboss made the revelation on a post about a woman who neglected her child, she said the employee was her driver and he made similar decision because of hardship

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tokunbo Idowu better known as Tboss took her fans down the memory lane about an encounter she had with one of her former drivers.

Tboss noted that the said driver begged her to buy one of his triplets because he couldn't cater for all of them and he is facing hard times.

The single mother of one made this known in the comment section of a blog where a comic skit showed a woman abandoning her triplet babies due to the obvious harsh economic situation in Nigeria.

The hilarious blog post forced Tboss to recall how her driver was pushed to the wall to something similar three years ago.

According to her:

“Believe me when I tell you that I have seen this happen to me. Many years ago, my driver’s wife gave birth to 3riplets, and he asked me to buy off one of his kids cos he couldn’t afford them. Funny but so not funny.”

Her reaction to post sparked yet another talking point online as many feel lack of money and hardship can lead to depression.

Check out her comments on the blog post below:

