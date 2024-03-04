A TikTok video of a little girl’s funny reaction to reading for hours had people in stitches as it went viral on the platform

The young girl, who seemed to have spent a long time sitting in one spot and reading, collapsed on the mat she was on as if she was exhausted

Many people who saw the video related to it and said that they had also been in a similar situation where they had to stop reading

A hilarious TikTok video captured the moment a little girl had a funny reaction to reading for hours on end without a break.

As shared by @cleoblacky, the young girl, who looked like she had been engrossed in her book for a long time, suddenly fell flat on the mat she was sitting on, as if she had run out of energy.

The little girl took some time to rest. Photo credit: @cleoblacky/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video, which went viral on the platform, amused many people who watched it and commented that they could relate to the little girl’s situation.

They shared their own experiences of having to stop reading after feeling tired or bored.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thick and tired said:

“Bna 2+2 hold your breath my sister??”

Mcklose reacted:

“She don leave am for next of kin.”

Justt oma wrote:

“No one is talking about the Tommy movement thats rhyming with the song.”

PrincessHarriet:

“Not my baby asking me everyday Mummy have i finish school.”

Perfume Goddess:

“Since daycare the girl never rest let her breathe abeg.”

Wealth currency:

“She never know say she go find x tire just 2+2 you don tire.”

Hairitage by_RESA:

“Just for nursery 2 mtchewww aunty stand up n finish that assignment.”

Edwin Exchange:

“This baby quick hand over.”

Kvng_oliveee:

“Wetin she go do wen she enter university.”

Heirlen:

“Hand it over to God abeg na who de alive de go school.”

Blooms:

“Is like she doesn't know that she's just starting.”

Girl dresses smartly to school everyday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a stylish mother with the handle @Drprincessjanet on X has shared how her daughter stole the spotlight in school.

The toddler also became an internet sensation as netizens couldn't get enough of her adorable and stylish outfits.

In addition to her dress sense, the little girl's charming hair caught the eye and hearts of social media users who flooded the comments section with compliments.

Source: Legit.ng