Nigerian reality star, Tokunbo Idowu who is better known as Tboss has spoken out against a new trend involving parents and their little daughters

According to the 2017 Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, the trend of making children wear wigs and weave-ons is not right

Many internet users have since reacted to the post as they agreed with the mother of one on her take

Tboss is not here for the new trend of little children wearing wigs and weave-ons, as her latest post shows.

The Big Brother Naija reality star - real name Tokunbo Idowu - recently took to her Instagram Stories to rant about the trend.

According to her, it isn't right to make children wear such adult items.

In her words:

"What is up with y'all wearing wigs and weave-ons for little kids? Kids that aren't even up to 5 years old. Is it just me or. Don't worry, let it be just me but that ain't right!"

Social media uusers share thoughts

Quite a number of internet users agreed with Tboss -who is a mother of one.

Check out their comments below:

mrsdebs_:

"Or even make up Let children be children please."

__oyebisi.xx:

"Some are even fixing eyelashes for them.....that is all shades of wrong but olori Pablo will not answer."

ceemplybecca:

"Let children be children. But olori wire funds will not hear."

dolapo_xoo:

"It’s very wrong."

chopyet:

"As in, I’m seeing kids wearing frontals … so wrong."

slim_turah:

"Wigs and make up on kids. Even me that’s an adult feels very uncomfortable in make up."

ronkeyzee:

"Actually E reach make she query them! Allow kids be kids ahhhh."

__kofoworola_:

"Yahoo mummies dey go even fix frontals for baby ‍♀️"

_cici_nita:

"Even we as an adult going through the process of frontal we knw the pain talk more of a little baby."

Let babies be babies: Backlash trails video of toddler getting lace frontal

A little girl has since become the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media.

In the video, the little girl is seen going through the process of getting her hair done.

While many people believe lace frontal wigs should be for adults, it appears the mother of the toddler - who looks not more than two years of age - thought otherwise.

The now-viral clip sees the toddler going through the process of getting the hair done. In some parts of the video, the baby appeared uncomfortable, shedding tears.

