A TikTok video of a young man dancing with a child on a backpack went viral

The man seemed to be having fun with the child and making him cosy

The child looked happy and held onto the backpack softly

A captivating video of a young man grooving with a child strapped on a backpack captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The man, as posted by @banelengcobo416, appeared to be enjoying a hilarious and heartwarming moment with the child as he moved his body in rhythm and made him feel comfortable on his back.

Man and child in backpack. Photo credit: @banelengcobo416/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The child looked delighted and amused by his man’s antics and could be seen holding onto the backpack gently.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Morongwe Matee reacted:

“Guys we are the most childish generation of parents ever.”

Erol Ngobile said:

“I'm wondering if the baby is kneeling inside the bag or what happened to the legs.”

Vanessa Maphoso wrote:

“The way the baby is holding on to that bag.”

MaJangase commented:

“If holding on for dear life was a person.”

Wandaxekethwana

“If bambelela siyajika was a person its that baby.”

Senatornami:

“I give you the honor of being best father for 2023.”

Madlomo:

“Naye lona u akakhali, she's very comfortable.”

