The clip of how BBN shippers Ike and Cee C spent one of their evenings have been sighted on social media

In the recording, the two were in a restaurant having dinner, and their table was filled with yummy food

The video also shows how much Ike spent on the food they ate at the place which was almost N1million

The relationship between BBNaija's former housemates Ike Onyema and his lover Cynthia Nwadiora have continued to grow stronger even after the reality show.

Recall that the two were contestants in their All-Stars edition of the reality show. They fell in love and have remained close since then.

BBN Ike shares receipt of over N99k spent on Cee C. Photo credit @iam_ikeonyema

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on social media, Ike took Cee C out on a date and he decided to share the receipt of the amount he spent on her. On the receipt, it had N99,875k which is almost one million naira.

Cee C looked sweet in her orange gown while looking at the choice of food they had on their table. This is coming a few days after the reality star said that her father was under pressure to get her married.

She complained that men have been sending her dad to her so that she can get married to their sons.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the amount spent by Ike on Cee C

Netizens have reacted to the amount spent by Ike on Cee C. Here are some of the comments below.

@everythingbeautiful48:

"And that is 99 thousand 875 naira. Bring an illiterate is not good o , cant read numbers."

@properties_by_susan:

"Gathering of the enemies. R no dey ever jig."

@shallybenson:

"Celeb life must be hard cos why did we need 99k receipt."

@annie_dinma:

"If Ike spend that amount on just food make I bend. Guy wey never make 1 million in his entire life."

@__imoni_';

"It’s the way they fall out with mercy and then camp together for me. Any way congrats."

@dmagic_fingers:

"Lamo! No go broke because you want to impress the internet people o! In two years time the story will be diff o! ."

2nnena_anny:

"9 million for empty plates Oshey baddest."

@dunnimamiyo:

"Na wa ooo."

@beygood1992;

"That is a lot menh."

@hajjarayie:

"Simple arithmetic oh, you fail ."

BBN Ike picks Pere and Cee C as his favourites

Legit.ng had reported that Ike had stated that his two colleagues Pere and Cee C were his favourite housemates in the All-Stars edition.

The reality star was a guest at an event when he was asked who is best contestant was in the reality Tv show.

Responding, he said that Pere gave some vibes while he was in Biggies's house but he did give a reason for picking Cee C.

Source: Legit.ng