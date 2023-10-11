BBNaija All Stars Ike has stated that his colleagues, Pere and Cee C, are his favourite housemates in the All-Stars edition

During a question and session at an event, he was asked who his favourite housemate is and why he loves that person or people

While answering the questions, he promised to be truthful about his response before saying his love interest's name and that of Pere

Big Brother Naija All-Stars Ike Onyema has shown that he is truthful. During an event, he was asked who his favourite housemate was and promised to respond sincerely.

He said Pere and Cee C are his most-liked housemates in the All-Stars edition of the reality TV show.

BBNaija Ike says Pere and Cee C As His Favourites Photo Credit @ceec_official/@pereegbiofficial/@iam_ikeonyema

Source: Instagram

BBNaija All Stars Ike gives reason for choosing Pere and Cee C

While responding, he stated reasons for picking Pere and Cee C. He said Pere gave some vibes while he was in Biggie's house. He revealed that he loved all the reactions that came from the reality star.

He did not explain why Cee C was picked, but people quickly added that it was because of his interest in her.

See the video here:

Fans react to what Ike said about his favourite housemates

Netizens have reacted to the clip where Ike revealed who his most liked housemates are. Here are some of the reactions below.

@va_lerie_tee:

"Wahala for who no like our General Pere oh."

@lizzzyyys:

"Na only person wey bitter no go like ceec…star of all stars ."

@shy_girl_gifty:

"Ceeke is a movement . Ike loves his friend CeeC sha, and the fact that he loved her even in DW, “the Legendary CeeC” in Ike’s voice."

@bolarjih:

"Pere baby oo… wahala for who no like General oo>"

@miz_ad4real:

"My General is loved ."

@antonietadaisykapandu2018:

"Pere is everyone's favorite."

@roselynnie:

"Cee C is so beautiful."

@b.r.e.n.d.a_official:

"Pere , Ceec and mercy where my favorites."

@julietuzort:

"My ceeke. Ike accually no get wahala."

@mayphillip14:

"Ike is a free guy!!! Watch him very well, he doesn’t take things to heart, he’s a carefree guy."

BBNaija All Stars Ike reveals ex-housemates he pimps for men

Legit. ng had previously reported that Ike had claimed he used to give some reality show stars to his wealthy friends.

He said he earned a lot of money from introducing housemates to his rich friends whenever they staged a lavish party.

He identified Venita as one of his colleagues he had repeatedly contacted for such big gigs.

Source: Legit.ng