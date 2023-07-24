Following their dramatic breakup, Ike and Mercy have been brought together under one roof

The reality stars decided to return to the BBNaija All Stars season with their fellow ex-colleagues, Cee C, Alex and others

From the moment Mercy walked in and ignored Ike, it was clear to netizens that drama would unfold

The Big Brother Naija All Stars season kicked off on Sunday, July 23, with 20 ex-housemates in the house.

Friends, enemies, ex-lovers, and acquaintances have been reunited under Biggie's roof for the N120m grand prize.

Netizens react as Ike and Mercy meet on BBNaija All Stars Photo credit: @iam_ikonyema/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy returned on the show, and surprisingly her ex from the same season, Ike, returned as well.

Mercy was met with cheers and greetings when she joined her colleagues in the house, and she expectedly ignored Ike.

Netizens react to Mercy and Ike's meeting

While some netizens are sure that the ex-lovers will bring drama into the house, others say there is a possibility that they will rekindle their love.

Read some comments gathered below:

okoijebu8:

"This house biggie needs bouncer's, this house go burn as in burn."

the_chef_khadi:

"As in enn.I’m feeling uncomfortable for Ike.never start a fight with a woman."

irenesawyerr:

" immediately she entered, Ike drank his water. She didn't even hug him. There's gonna be premium wahala and I'm all for it "

zyzyhazelqueen:

"Nothing will happen na she has outgrown Ike."

ferdezpretty2:

"Lol Adekunle and doyin are going home already "

officialtogrey:

"Ike drank water as he saw Mercy enter the house cos he really needed it"

kourtneybankz:

"The way Ike drank that water immediately he saw Mercy guy man need it that moment mercy entered"

_gabriellawhyte:

"This na pure set-up. Dem go really cook IKE this time. Mercy still dey enter e eye."

vegtox_tea:

"Ike go fall in love again. Drop coin mercy will buy immunity again. There is nothing love can’t do"

zibuscakes_enugu:

"It’s how the camera focused on ike drink-a-thon he really needed that water , @that moment"

acupofkatee:

"Lol he drink water first "

