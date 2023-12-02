BBNaija's Tacha is currently trending on social media over her outfit and her unfiltered picture showcasing her natural beauty

The reality star confidently shared different poses of her sporting two-piece handmade crochet shorts and top outfit

Her outfit and natural look have since sparked criticism online, as some critics pointed out flaws in the picture quality

Big Brother Naija reality star Tacha Akide, on Friday, December 1, took to her social media timeline to share unfiltered photos of herself, showcasing her natural beauty with her fans and lovers.

Tacha, who hit the spotlight thanks to her participation on the BBNaija reality show, paused to embrace authenticity by sharing unfiltered pictures.

Tacha flaunts her natural beauty. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

During her show on CoolFM, the reality star wore a colorful two-piece handmade crochet shorts and top outfit and confidently posed in different positions.

Captioning the pictures, Tacha wrote:

“No SHOW BADDER THAN @bigfridayshow !!!! Did you tune IN??”

Check out the pictures Tacha shared below:

Sharing the same pictures on her X account, Tacha wrote:

"If you don’t like me, breath in and out! There’s nothing more you can DO."

Tacha recently made headlines after she removed the hand of a male fan who held her by the waist at an event.

Netizens criticise Tacha

While Tacha chose to share pictures of her natural beauty online, it has, however, stirred mixed reactions online.

Critics were quick to point out flaws in the photo quality and the revealing nature of the handmade crochet outfit, as many advised Tacha to delete the pictures. See the comments below:

vickyofficial_3271:

"Madam in prove in ur dressing,this clothe is two ship for celebritie like you, much love sha."

dereal_lemo_007_:

"Make I nor lie this picture nor good."

thick_itan:

"Omo people are used to fake and edited pictures. There is nothing wrong in having hips dip, cellulite. Let be real jare."

claretdumebi:

"Delete please."

chioma2405:

"Tacha biko remove these photos not looking nice."

stanley.agho:

"Delete dis picture before it ruins your career.I never taught dis was you."

Man who puts hand on Tacha's waist demands apology

Legit.ng previously reported that Tacha's fan, @iammozbit on X, spoke up after she posted a video of them on social media.

@Iammozbit shared an official statement on his page where he explained what transpired between him and Tacha as he tried to correct the trending narrative.

According to the X user, he was at an event working with the stage manager when Tacha asked him for a quick photo backstage, and he obliged.

In another report, Tacha tackles Keke's driver for bashing her Benz.

