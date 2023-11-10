BBNaija Angel and a fan have engaged in an altercation over her vacation on the social networking app

She had shown off the lovely place she lodged and given some details about the expensive area during her break

A follower asked her who sponsored the trip after displaying the lovely thing she was enjoying while away

BBNaija All Stars Angel Smith has been away on a break and she has been updating her fans about the places she visited. She made a post and noted that she lodged at a private villa and gave a tour of the beautiful building.

A fan known as Rotmax asked her who had sponsored her trip after he had seen the video of the villa Angel posted on Instagram. And the question did not go well with the star who abused the follower.

BBNaija lambast fan who asked for the man sponsoring her trip abroad. Photo Credit @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Angel shows off luxury during her break

In the clip, the reality star who had requested a voluntary exit from Biggie's house during the All-Stars edition revealed she splurged $8200 for four nights at the hospitality house she settled in during her vacation.

She showed off the building's private pool and main bedroom and how a remote control would open the window blind for her.

The video of the villa here:

Fans react to the clip of Angels' villa

Netizens have reacted to the exchange between a fan and Angel. Here are some of the comments below.

@blak__asiaa:

"Normally na man carry her go the vacation."

@babelee01:

"All she can just say is nobody is sponsoring the trip simple nawa o coz most times men do sponsor these girls trip."

@prince_of_herts1759:

"She is pained because it true!!!!!.'

@wendy_adamma:

"I don’t get men being obsesseddd with who’s sponsoring tripsss for women. It’s your dad missing from home ?"

@tuoyo_andy:

"These things are actually cheap, yall niggas just poor."

@hugomani1:

"Make she talk make we know."

@khadijat.oke:

"That’s rude na. She has a boyfriend soma."

@badguyforrealmen:

"This one has always been a man h@ter so I was just laughing seeing you guys ship her."

@jeffryprettypretty:

"Mind your business you say no, now your innocent parents don collect."

@vanchizzy:

"Nice reply. For every gbas, there's a loud gbos."

Fan excited as BBNaija Angel hints at being pregnant

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Angel had given a clue that she was on a nine-month course after posting a pregnant lady's emoji.

She uploaded the emoji on X without giving it a caption. Because she had fallen in love with Soma while on the reality show, many thought Soma was responsible for it.

She followed her tweet with the Burna Boy's video, where he said people would explain tire.

Source: Legit.ng