BBNaija Nengi has given a clue that she has returned to pursue her education in London

She posted a lovely picture she took while at the London School of Economics entrance

In the caption of her post, she wrote life at the London School of Economics and fans congratulation her

BBNaija Nengi Hampson has caused a buzz on social media with the lovely picture she posted on her page that her fans are so excited about.

BBN Nengi hints at returning to school, possessed for pixels in London school. Photo Credit @nengiofficial

The reality star once stated that she is unique and has proven her point by giving her followers a hint that she is back in school to acquire more knowledge.

In the post on her Instagram, she took a picture at the London School of Economics and Political Science entrance and warmed the hearts of her fans with it.

She wore her identification card strapped around her neck and looked happy and content. The reality show star definitely likes showing off on the networking app.

See BBNaija Nengi's picture here:

Fans react to BBNaija Nengi's picture

Reactions have trailed the beautiful pictures Nengi took at the front of the London School of Economics and Political Science. Here are some of the comments below.

@swankyjerry:

"Baby girl for life."

@berbiedoll:

"Beauty & Brains ."

@the_real_amaka:

"Go baby love you.."

@thedotunoloniyo:

"Get it , it is right ther for you."

@wathonianyansi:

"Gorgeous lady, go get it.

@ellydarl:

"Everyday you de burst my head. Proud of you Nengi."

@nancyajub:

"That’s my baby. Chasing those goals n smashing them. Too proud."

@tshepomohonoe:

"One thing about my fav is that she’s very smart and have sense. Go make us proud."

@officialcourage:

"You already know I’m proud of you sis. God got you.."

@vctramara:

"Weldone Ms Nengi Pengi way to go."

BBN Nengi flaunts boxes of old and new N500 notes fans gifted her

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, reality show star Nengi, had shown off the naira notes her lovely followers gave her.

She had marked her 25th birthday in January, and her fans decided to shower her with a lot of money a few days after the ceremony.

The reality star gushed over the fact that people loved her and boasted that she was rich

