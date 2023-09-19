As things stand, ace Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Angel has sparked reactions online as a clip of her crying during her diary session goes viral

Angel, during her most recent diary session, shared with Biggie that she was unhappy, tired, exhausted and completely tapped out

The reality TV star at some point asked Biggie if she could leave the show, noting that she could no longer handle the mental pressures

Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith is the latest of the show's participants to ask for a voluntary exit, noting several reasons she wants to leave.

During her latest diary session with Biggie, the Nigerian body positivist activist noted that she's no longer finding it easy to cope with the mental pressures of being in the house.

Clip of BBNaija All-Stars' Angel Smith during a recent diary session.

Source: Instagram

Angel shared this with Biggie with a teary eye. She opened up, noting that she was unhappy and wanted to leave.

"Can I have a voluntary exit?" - Angel Smith said to Biggie

As the show draws to a close, with some contestants like Ilebaye, Mercy and Cross all guaranteed a place in the finale, it seems Angel has lost her desire for the show.

AJ Smith, with a teary face, has requested a voluntary exit.

Watch Angel's diary session where she requested for a voluntary exit:

Nigerians react to Angel's request for a voluntary exit

See some of the reactions that the diary session stirred online:

@dark_shawtyy:

"Finish what you started simple."

@ugonnwa_:

"You schemed all last week and laughed in people’s faces that were hurt. I remember her singing week 8 baby in Bayes face and how hurt Baye looked knowing you nominated her after promising not to. Soak it up girl. Keep that energy."

@top_notch_booty:

"Dey go your papa house ewu."

@abee4real17:

"No sneaking to finals year ."

@miz_shamseeeyarh:

"If na baye do this one now comment section go don full wit insults ooo chai ."

@kayodemicheal628:

"Let her go biggie."

@vivianstar5:

"Was going to vote for her but she’s pissng me off with this attitude and betrayal."

@officia_mamensiekabba:

"The entire show you didn’t cry like this; it reached to the 9th week when you got nominated you are crying profusely."

@theonlyremen:

" Angel you do yourself this time! But why tho! Why mercy ! Mercy took you as her guy and you also calling mercy your guy but went ahead to recruit people nominate her twice but this one backfired!"

@ellanogifty:

"Pls don’t cry Abeg , the only person permitted to cry in that house is ilebaye we no want anyone tears again."

