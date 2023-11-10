A lady who returned to her ex-boyfriend had a good tale to tell as the man proposed to her in a cute style

Making a video of the proposal event on TikTok, the lady got many ladies considering her move as an option

A few female TikTokers hoped they do not regret it if they go back to their exes, as some said theirs are married

A Nigerian lady has shown people how going back to her ex-lover paid off for her in the end.

After giving the young man a chance, the boyfriend surprised her with a marriage proposal to take their relationship to the next level.

The man knelt to propose to the lady. Photo source: @qwinleemah1

Man proposed to his ex

The setting of the marriage proposal was so beautiful, with "Marry Me" carved out with neon lights shining in the background.

In a video, the couple looked very happy as the man went on his knees to present a ring to the joyful lady (@qwinleemah1).

Thick candy said:

"I just asked him back today hope it works out."

Kiki_luxury_hair said:

"My ex na oloriburuku somebody….naso so money."

GOLDEN said:

"@harleemarh @bolutife5 @honey @Opeyemi abi make I give my ex second chance."

Favys catering and decor said:

"Una nor da quick drop update. Na to call my ex."

Amaka said:

"Am a fool yes I have gone back to my ex I have gone back."

Zibah’sWorld(perfumes nShades) said:

"@queenloba6 @Abisoye give ur ex second chance."

Zintle Tsipa said:

"Glad to see one of these bids with a happy ending."

Mhe_mhe said:

"Wow, my own dey disturb me to come cook for m."

doriskhulera said:

"He knew that u were not worth loosing..how i wish my ex is not married."

Melanin Joy said:

"Some Ex’ aren’t bad; you know."

