"You're Worth It": Lady Returns to her Ex-Boyfriend, Man Proposes Quickly in Viral Video
- A lady who returned to her ex-boyfriend had a good tale to tell as the man proposed to her in a cute style
- Making a video of the proposal event on TikTok, the lady got many ladies considering her move as an option
- A few female TikTokers hoped they do not regret it if they go back to their exes, as some said theirs are married
A Nigerian lady has shown people how going back to her ex-lover paid off for her in the end.
After giving the young man a chance, the boyfriend surprised her with a marriage proposal to take their relationship to the next level.
Man proposed to his ex
The setting of the marriage proposal was so beautiful, with "Marry Me" carved out with neon lights shining in the background.
In a video, the couple looked very happy as the man went on his knees to present a ring to the joyful lady (@qwinleemah1).
Thick candy said:
"I just asked him back today hope it works out."
Kiki_luxury_hair said:
"My ex na oloriburuku somebody….naso so money."
GOLDEN said:
"@harleemarh @bolutife5 @honey @Opeyemi abi make I give my ex second chance."
Favys catering and decor said:
"Una nor da quick drop update. Na to call my ex."
Amaka said:
"Am a fool yes I have gone back to my ex I have gone back."
Zibah’sWorld(perfumes nShades) said:
"@queenloba6 @Abisoye give ur ex second chance."
Zintle Tsipa said:
"Glad to see one of these bids with a happy ending."
