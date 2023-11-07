Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has once again got fans talking over her latest body tattoo

The music star shared a photo of the body art that covered her entire leg on her Instagram page

The photo of Tiwa's new tattoo soon went viral, and it appeared some of her fans on social media were not impressed

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has caused a stir on social media over her new body tattoo.

The Somebody's Son crooner appears to be a great body art lover, going by the inked works on her body.

Tiwa Savage got a new leg tattoo. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the mother of one took to her official Instagram page to unveil her latest tattoo.

In the photo, the entire part of one of Tiwa Savage's legs was covered with the tattoo. The ink went from her waist side to her ankle. She put it on display in the post online.

The new leg tattoo matched the one the singer got on her arm in 2021.

See Tiwa Savage's new leg tattoo below:

Reactions trail photo of Tiwa Savage's new leg tattoo

It did not take long for Tiwa Savage's latest body art to spread on social media, and it got many Nigerians talking. While some of them praised it, others said it looked too masculine.

Read some of their comments below:

ojayyy__:

“I don’t know why Tiwa keeps getting Tattoos of WWE fighters, this one looks like Triple H they are just too manly. Don’t make no mistake she’s a Queen and she can’t do whatever she want ❤️.”

baff_ups__designs:

“Looks like mid life crises to me… things you didn’t do in your youth.”

iamjudenj:

“The Hand was just enough mehn! But then again, Na Her body! Let her do it whatever she wants, it doesn't affect my daily bread!”

ojayyy__:

“Wetin be this one like this.”

gylliananthonette:

“Anything she does is beautiful...A queen in her own queendom.”

moponz:

“She will still get more tattoo that’s how tattoo has its own addict.”

nnenna_blinks_:

“If she likes it, who am I to dislike it? But her Tattoos have a pattern. She got a sleeve that looks exactly like this. She is gonnna be a b@d-a$$ grandma.”

man.down001:

“I Dey fear tattoo because if ur $extape leak e go fast cast you.”

iamtrinityguy:

“It looks nice.”

macanthonyofficial:

“Love everything about TIWA.. if she like make she draw X and O… ee fine pieces!”

Dondick247:

“This girl no no say she don old .. ”

Wuraaola_art:

“Yes, it’s Tiwa it’s so beautiful.”

21forever:

“I Love ❤️ Art on Walls not on Human Beings.”

Tiwa Savage shows off diamond in her teeth

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer took over Asake's stage for a while at his London O2 concert.

She had a moment backstage with Asake and showed off her customised diamond teeth accessory.

The teeth diamond bears the initials ABG, a short form of African Bad Girl, Tiwa's self-acclaimed and widely accepted title.

Source: Legit.ng