Ex-reality TV star Kiddwaya has informed DJ Cuppy to apply for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show if she wants an iPhone 15 pro max

The disc jockey who recently lost her phone tweeted to know if it was okay to ask her fans to get her another phone

Fans have reacted to the tweets the two celebrities made and given their opinion about them

Big Brother Naija All Stars Terseer Waya, known as Kiddwaya, has taken to X to inform billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, to try Big Brother's reality show if she genuinely needed an iPhone 15 Pro Max she had requested from her fans.

The disc jockey who recently lost her phone after it was stolen in London had tweeted to know if it was alright for her to ask her followers to get her another phone.

She noted that she has seen other fanbase give their favourite cars, so she wanted to know if they could give her a phone, too.

See Kiddwaya's tweet here:

Netizens react to the tweet BBNaija Kiddwaya made in response to DJ Cuppy's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by Big Brother Naija Kiddwaya in response to DJ Cuppy's request for a new phone. Here are some of the comments as captured by Legit. ng.

BBNaija Kiddwaya advises fans on how to behave

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Kiddwaya had advised and also warned some supporters of reality show stars how best to help their favourite.

In a lengthy note on social media, he said some people create disagreement among the stars because they troll people on social media.

He also advised his colleagues not to be carried away by the narrative their supporters create for them.

