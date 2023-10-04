Recently crowned Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars champion Ilebaye trends online after a clip of her disclosing some information goes viral

During a recent interview with the BBNaija show host, Ebuka, Ilebaye shared with him how she won the All Stars show

Ilebaye also spoke about the different relationships she had during her stay in Biggie's house, especially the one with Cross

Big Brother All Stars winner Ilebaye has got people talking online with some comments she made during her recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu days after winning the reality TV show.

During the conversation, Ilebaye revealed that going into the house, she had no particular strategy and was just on the show to have fun.

The reality TV star also said that she doesn't understand why some people during their stay in the house had issues with her.

"When it's your time it's your time" - Ilebaye brags

The Nigerian reality TV revealed during her chat with Ebuka that her emerging as the winner of the BBNaija All Stars show was nothing but grace.

She also spoke about her relationships in the house, including Doyin and Cross. When asked about sharing affection with Cross, she said all the kisses and cuddling were nothing serious but her having fun.

Ilebaye, speaking on her BBNaija win, said:

"It wasn’t a strategy. I didn’t even have a strategy going into the house I was just having fun. Some people have beef with me in the house that I didn’t even understand. When it’s your time, it’s your time, when it’s your grace, it’s your grace."

Watch an excerpt of Ilebaye's interview below:

See how fans reacted to Ilebaye's interview with Ebuka

Here are some of the responses that trailed Ilebaye's interview below:

@reeelqueen:

"Ilebaye never said anything about Doyin, Doyin kept bringing Illebaye down, game up agains Baye, but Baye don win."

@ykearabetswe:

"She really doesn't know how express herself...she need work on that."

@Olamishande:

"That interview was awesome."

@duoduwaa__:

"My favorite part of the interview when Ebuka said purrr."

@user-nx1zx9jq3p:

"Ilebaye is very smart,I find it funny when people say she doesn’t deserve the win,this girl gave us a show and deserve the moneycongrats my Genzi baddie️."

@lufunomamathuntsha1833:

"What a humble , gracious & smart youngest multimillionaire. She will surely do great out there. Ilebaye is immersed in God's grace that's why there's so much love around her."

@mamkay8145:

"Congrats Ilebaye. The smartest underdog is a woman among women and a fighter among men."

@jennifersomto8933:

"She’s actually very honest. She jokes a lot and they didn’t find it funny with her‍♀️ I’m just happy she won tbh."

Ilebaye talks about being the youngest millionaire in her family

Legit.ng earlier reported how Ilebaye reacted when Biggie spoke to her about becoming the youngest millionaire in her family.

In the trending video, Ilebaye shared with Biggie that winning the BBNaija show would make her feel like she had finally put all her enemies to shame.

The All-Stars champion also touched on how winning would make her parents proud.

