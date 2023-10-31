The clip of the gifts BBNaija Neo received from his fans has surfaced on social media

In the recording, there was a huge money cake as tall as the reality star, a cheque of N2 million, and other items

Mixed reactions have trailed the gifts as some people believe it can't be true while others are happy for Neo

BBNaija All Stars' Neo Akpofure has been showered with gifts from some fans. In the clip on social media, the reality show star was presented with gifts worth millions of naira.

A big money cake as tall as Neo himself, a cheque of N2 million, sneakers and some other items were in packs and neatly wrapped.

The reality show star posted a clip of the various items on his Insta story and appreciated his shipper's thoughtfulness over all the million naira present.

Fans reveal the cheque is for food

In the clip of the items given, it was written on the pay book that the N2 million given to Neo was for bread, noodles and perfume.

Reaction trails Neo's gifts from shippers

Netizens have reacted to the clip of the present given to Neo by his shippers, Here are some of the comments below.

@sege_bongo:

"Lies upon lies - for this period wey no shingbain ."

@_vinnawills:

"Abeg Shey na this money cake wey I see for another page wey dem say it worth over 700 million Abi more still dey come."

@dipoetc:

"Baloon don plenty pass the gifts ooo. Abi na the baloon be the gift?"

@karly_white':

"If they give ur fav den it’s true but once it’s anoda person’s fav it’s a lie?"

@yourhighness120:

"In Buhari’s voice: jobless youths"

@vk_luxe_:

"How much is BBN application form again."

@kelvgram24:

"Where the fans for dey hold their meeting ? I like join."

@tsquarecollection_backuppage:

"God where are my fans, me too need pampering."

@classic_____classic:

"Afi fans nan, unless una do Gofundme, this is no surprise ."

@iam_do.nald:

"How fans take de do this thing? I get 17k followers none of them don surprise me before this life."

