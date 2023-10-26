BBNaija Pere has aired his opinion about finding and having the best relationship and told his fans where to search for it

He took to social media to write that the best relationships are those people never saw coming

Fans have taken to the comment section to agree with his post and stated that the general has finally fallen in love

BBNaija All Stars Pere Egbi has taken to social media to reveal how the best relationship can be found. According to him, the best associations are those people never saw coming.

The reality show star's quote is coming at a time when many thought he had ended his ship with his lover and colleague, Mercy Eke.

The duo and some other reality stars were in the news recently after some of them decided to unfollow their partners on social media.

BBNaija Pere says best relationships comes from those we didn't see coming. Photo Credit @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

The hope of many of their fans was bashed because they had expected that their favourites would take their ships to the next level.

BBN Pere takes fans by surprise with a quote

BBN Pere's statement on his social media surprised many because they believed he had ended his love affair with Mercy.

However, some hailed the reality star, noting that he had finally found true love.

See his quote here:

Reactions trail BBN Pere's statement

Netizens have reacted to the quote made by Pere, and some are excited that his ship has taken off from where it was abandoned.

Here are some of the comments below.

@pearlbabyygirl:

"This my fave Love is a beautiful thing, sha."

@itohanroland:

"My fave heii God so far you are happy I am happy too."

@isomiame:

"He is right tho."

@prettykelly___:

"A whole General is Gone in love ."

@official_horlarmiidey:

"Mercy, what did you put in your stew, I am loving this new pere."

@adejok_e:

"General Abeg now."

@milyice_muna:

"Actually! I love this tbh!."

@shantelbaby_:

"Me too go find love one day since my favs don love up."

@dehbombomm:

"This my fave! Issokay now."

@umycutie:

"Mercy don carry Pere go where he no know ooo.. Mercy fit be the bliiiiiiiiide."

@tee_kitchen03:

"There don finally steal my man from me , my pere don go fall in love o."

BBN Pere shares touching details about Mercy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng BBN Pere shocked many with his candid confession of his love and attraction for one of his colleagues, Mercy.

Pere revealed that Mercy's commitment to God strengthened their relationship. He added that he was impressed to see Mercy reading the bible daily while they were on the reality show.

He was also surprised to see her pray daily too.

