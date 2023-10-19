Fans suspect that the love affair between BBN Angel and Soma, Mercy and Pere, Adekunle and Venita might have come to an end suddenly

The reality show stars who had sworn to build their relationships no longer follow each other on social media and they didn't give reasons for their action

Their followers reacted, stating they were worried, and asked what must have happened between them

The love relationship between some BBNaija All-Stars, including Venita Akpofure and Adekunle Olopade, Angel Smith and Somadina Anyama, Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke might have abruptly ended.

The six reality stars who were so much in love and had promised their shippers that their love would last beyond the reality show have all unfollowed each other on social media.

BBNaija All Stars Lovers: Venita& Adekunle, Soma &Angel, Others Unfollow Each Other. Photo Credit @veebeebaybah/@soma_apex/@theangeljbsmith/@officialadekunelolopade

Source: Instagram

Fan worry over BBNaija All-Stars ship

Followers of the affected reality stars are worried sick that the ship of their favourites did not stand the test of time. They have taken to the comment sections of their stars to ask what had happened.

Supporters of BBN Angel and Soma are more affected because just a few days ago, Angel hinted she was pregnant, and they went to a window shop.

See the post here:

Fans react to BBN All-Stars Venita and Adekunle, Angel and Soma unfollowing each other

Reactions have trailed the news that some stars no longer follow each other on social media. Here are some of the comments below.

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"Shippers mind no go fit touch ground."

@ema_porshe9:

"Bbn contract! What is there to expect from a scripted show/ program

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"At this point they’re just giving us something to talk about, all this na acting. Na for reunion we go know sha."

@omalichawa__:

"You people should sha refund shippers money."

@itstomiwa:

"But who dey check these things?

@zeezaina_:

"They still went out together last night…he was on her snap… make una rest ….!."

@bolabeu's:

"They even lasted longer than I thought., So bold of soma to think angel will take him seriously."

@princewilson_:

"Eeyah, and I was really rooting for them, sorry for the laugh."

@macanthonyofficial:

"The way I don’t give a flying concern about anything that concerns BBN is just sweeting me ."

@sir_tigga:

"All these people nor really love each other . once them come out sleep finish eye go come clear."

BBN Soma and Venita reveal their relationship is dead

Legit. ng had previously reported that the duo of Soma and Angel had stated that their relationship outside the reality show was dead because they were in love.

They fell in love while they were on the All-Stars edition, and ended the relationship they had before then. They promised to keep their love affair intact after they might have left Biggie's house.

Soma added that their relationship was not a strategy to win the reality show but that they were genuinely in love with each other.

Source: Legit.ng