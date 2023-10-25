Rema has explained in detail the meaning of the visuals he used for his latest music video, which has sparked reactions online

According to him, the bat in the artwork is synonymous with the birds that fly in Benin, his home base

He added that he worked so hard to create art than to give glory to a diabolical being and advised his fans to stop the rumour

Afrobeat singer Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, would have none of the tales that naysayers are spreading about the latest visual of his music video.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the singer was called out over the images in his artwork. The illustration was termed occultic because of the appearance of a flying bat and spiritual being on display.

Explaining the details of the portrait, the 'Dumebi' crooner instructed his fans to stop the tittle-tattle about his creative works. He added that the rumours about him are untrue.

Rema says he is too busy to be involved in the occult

The singer noted that he is trying to work hard and satisfy his music lovers. He added that he cannot give glory to a diabolical being.

Rema also defended his music and stated that he has been evolving with the songs he put out for his audience. The singer advised his supporters to know their artiste, which is why he grants interviews.

Fans react to the explanation Rema gave about his music

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Rema about his music. Here are some of the comments below.

Rema's Ethiopia show cancelled as burning church causes stir

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng Rema's show in Ethiopia was called off after the image of a burning church on his necklace raised religious concerns.

The singer was to perform at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa, but the hospitality house management had to stop the event over religious concerns.

An Ethiopian lady who was a guest on the show of Daddy Freeze revealed that a press statement was released in Ethiopia that the singer might be diabolical.

