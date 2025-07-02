American 400 metres hurdler Chris Robinson, who recently trended for a wardrobe malfunction, has received a job offer

Robinson still clocked a season‑best 48.05 s and won the race, finishing 0.06 s ahead of Brazil’s Matheus Lima

Comedy underwear brand Shinesty has offered the 24-year-old rising star a modelling deal after he went viral

When the starter’s gun cracked at Ostrava’s storied Golden Spike meet on June 24, 2025, Chris Robinson looked every bit the composed.

But after clipping the seventh hurdle, the 24‑year‑old rising star’s racing shorts shifted, and his private parts slipped into open view for the global TV audience.

Cameras caught the American hurdler making frantic efforts to adjust his shorts, yet the exposure continued along the home straight, Sportskeeda reports.

Rather than panic, Robinson leaned into the next barrier, lengthened his stride and powered through the final metres to eventually win the intense race.

The viral incident caused spectators to gasp; commentators stumbled for words; and broadcasters rushed to blur replays.

Incredibly, the American hit the line first, beating his closest challengers and also had a good laugh at the incident.

Robinson receives lucrative job offer

Within hours, the clip raced across X, TikTok and YouTube, drawing millions of replays and spawning memes about “the Robinson Flop.”

What could have been a purely humiliating moment for the 24-year-old American quickly turned into a payday after the sprinter received a life-changing job offer, Daily Mail reports.

Colorado‑based underwear brand Shinesty, famed for tongue‑in‑cheek marketing, emailed Robinson’s management with an invitation to become the face (and body) of its new “Magnum Pouch Ball Hammock.”

According to TMZ, Robinson is open to talks, keen to “cash in” on a situation he initially feared would overshadow his athletics profile.

Industry agents predict the deal could include appearance fees, social-media content, and performance-tested photo shoots.

Strip away the spectacle, and Robinson’s run was genuinely world‑class. His 48.05 s was just one‑tenth outside his lifetime best and the fastest by an American this season.

It also delivered valuable World‑Athletics Continental Tour points as he builds toward the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene later this month.

Brazil’s Matheus Lima (48.11 s) and Czech favourite Vít Müller (48.41 s) finished second and third respectively, but the headlines belonged to “The Anomaly,” as Robinson is nicknamed, for reasons now doubly apt.

Athletics world hail Robinson

Robinson has received lots of praise from coaches for his efforts to stay focused on the goal rather than getting distracted despite his wardrobe malfunction.

Hurdling demands rhythm, and any break usually ruins momentum. Instead, Robinson’s ability to reset under literal exposure highlights the mental resilience critics say he has lacked in previous championships.

Whether or not he signs the Shinesty contract, he has already flipped embarrassment into empowerment, showing that, on and off the track, the right response can turn a malfunction into a marketing masterstroke.

From NCAA to viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Robinson is not new to the track. Born on February 19, 2001, he made waves while running for the University of Alabama, winning the 400m hurdles at the NCAA championships.

He recently competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Paris 2024, finishing just outside the top three.

But the race in Ostrava may have just pushed his name into global conversation.

