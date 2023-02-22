A video that has made the rounds on social media is another proof that Davido has always been humble early on in his career

TV host Bisola Aiyeola interviewed the singer in 2011, and she reminisced on what life was like for her back them

Bisola also added that not many celebrities agreed to talk to her, but Davido did and even pecked her hand

For most Nigerian celebrities, their fame didn't come overnight. They have been in the industry for years before finally getting the spotlight.

A video of TV host and actress Bisola Aiyeola and singer Davido has gone viral on social media, indicating their journey and growth in the entertainment industry.

Video of Bisola and Davido stirs reactions Photo credit: @davido/@iambisola

Source: Instagram

In the 2011 video, Bisola seemed just to be kickstarting her career and was seen interviewing Davido, who had just entered his 'Dami Duro' era.

Bisola got the singer to update fans on what to expect from him, and he ended up giving her a peck, a gesture that made Bisola vow not to have her bath anymore.

Sharing the video on her page, the actress revealed she had her child a few months before the interview, and she still wasn't confident in her body.

She also added that not many celebrities wanted to talk to her, but Davido was humble despite his age.

Bisola wrote:

"About 30 billion people have sent me this video See my long neck and back then I used to think I was Fat ‍♀️. This video was actually in 2011 when I was the host of BillBoard Nigeria which aired on STV. Fun fact, I had met Davido 2 years prior when I was interviewing his cousin NPZ ,Leyla was about 6months old then and David was soo cool. So when he saw me on the red carpet at ice princes album launch, he remembered me and obliged me and even asked after Leyla which he still does if I run into him at any event . Not very many celebrities agreed to be interviewed by me, I was sad but I understand better now. Even me gan dey run from red carpet lol Biko no vex if I lie that I’m coming back to do interview ooo( I still oblige red carpet hosts oo). Alrighty people Keep celebrating @davido and my humble self because e don tey, No be today. We have definitely grown and it’s all by the special Grace of God. Peace and love guys."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

__iloba_:

"See as them black"

antonjeftha:

"Beautiful then..Beautiful now, beautifying with age my Sis"

tri_cia6:

"This your wig is really wigging Mama"

alarape_timi:

"The music hits from those days are dearly missed "E ma da mi duro" by David and there is Aunty B an emblem of discipline, determination, smart work , resilience and GROWTH."

nikkynass:

"You baff Abi you no baff "

djobiondeck:

"Wear your crown QUEEN ! "

karimot_isiaka:

"You don baff abi you never baff "

officialadaezemadubuike:

"I'm happy for the Bisola today. Girl has earned it. Well done girl."

frefvik_:

"The humble shy smile from Davido tho he has always been laid back humble guy, glad he still maintains that persona about him ❤️"

