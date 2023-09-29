Bamike Olawunmi, known as Bambam, has advised women on the best steps to take if they find themselves in abusive marriages

In a video, the actress stated that she does not know why people who go into relationships give room for divorce

She stated that the only reason she can encourage the dissolution of marriages is if people's mental, physical and emotional health is threatened

Double Wahala's former housemate, Banmike Olawunmi would make a good marriage counsellor with her advice to ladies on social media.

While she was a guest on Afrozillenial pod, the actress stated why women should leave their union.

Ex-BBN housemate gives reasons women should leave their marriages Photo Credit @bambam.tody

Source: Instagram

Bambam advises women not to stay in abusive marriages

The mother of two has stated that women should leave abusive unions. The singer added that once a woman's mental and physical well-being is affected, walking away is better than becoming a casualty in such institutions.

The reality show star warns ladies to stop going into marriages for the fun of it because the result is not usually good.

In her words:

"I don't understand why those who go into long-term relationships decide that divorce is an option. The only reason for divorce is when it is physical and mental abuse. Once your emotional health and physical health is at stake, leave."

Please take a look at the clip of Bambam giving women advice here:

Netizens have responded to the advice given by Bambam to women. Many praised her for being intelligent and welcomed her suggestions.

@ejiro_arure:

"I agree! Divorce should be ones last resort after trying every healthy means possible to solve a marital problem again unless your mental, physical and emotional health is compromised."

@angelanitagreat

"Saying this same thing hahah…People have reasons why they divorce, no one gets married with the intent of divorcing for no reason."

@queenannaobel:

"And the bible also says, that Marriage isn't for everyone. Marriage requires a certain grace and aptitude to stay married."

@ezinne_nne:

"At least she said she doesn’t understand, you can’t understand, so just leave it."

@dylotravelsandtours:

"Ended up saying same thing. How you guys doing today?"

@iam_dehmie:

"I totally agree."

@yesitzdorah5:

"Lolll isn't that the reason people divorce before?? ,abeg you must not give comment oo."

@a.ndrewss_:

"Wetin con remain again."

@2chiszzx22211:

"You get sense nah unlike those Werey slay queens."

@lola___lagos:

"But with the reasons you just stated, does that not make divorce an option? You literally just gave a reason why divorce should be an option. If divorce was not an option, people still wouldn’t leave the marriage even if their mental and physical state was at stake."

Source: Legit.ng