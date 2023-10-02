Ex-Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim has slammed the organisers of the reality TV show on their handling and management

Erica, in a post shared on Twitter, called out the show organisers, noting that the winner of the season 8 show had leaked a day before it was announced

However, fans were quick to react to Nlewedim's post, saying she was doing too much to discredit Ilebaye's win

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Erica Nlewedim has sparked reactions online with a comment she shared about Ilebaye emerging winner of the season 8 All-Stars show.

Erica had shared her thoughts about Ilebaye's win as the champion of the All-Stars season.

Ex-BBNaija star Erica slams BBNaija organisers over poor show management. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim/@ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

In a post shared online, the former reality TV star slammed the organisers of the BBNaija show, noting that they need to do better in the show's production management.

"Winner was already known since last night" - Erica revealed

Erica, a housemate on the show from the Lockdown season but disqualified for physically assaulting and bullying Laycon, made a shocking revelation about Ilebaye's win.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She had revealed in her tweet that the winner of the BBNaija All-Stars season was already known since a night before the grand finale.

Erica said:

"BBN production should do better with the leaks, sha. It was already known since last night."

See Erica's post below:

Fans react to Erica's post

See some of the reactions that Erica's post stirred online:

@Easmaeel_:

"Nothing leaked. People that voted know who they voted for! Anyone who follows the shows can tell the next housemate to leave except that of mercy and Cheever which obviously was very close?"

@ego_oyiiboo:

"Aunty rest !!!! This ilebaya winning is sponsored by say no to bullying!!"

@emileechirwa:

"She’s only pained that the ceec she wanted to win didn’t win. Bad character and toxicity will never win BBN Erica so rest."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"That’s how they leaked ur disqualification…Restttt."

@shabbagram:

"Disqualified housemate will always talk down on the brand.. It’s well with you people."

@Warepamorsammy:

"Can you reveal to us how it was known and how you knew it?"

@bam_tv_:

"Ilebaye grew daily in that house and won the hearts of many. The incident with Ike was her crowning moment. Nothing pitiful there, just a young lady who displayed the self control most people here can't even boast of. Ilebaye won this legit. Let's give her that. Gen Z Baddie, no mind them o. You won and its hurting them."

@oluwamurewa_:

"I mean the entire crowd were baye fans, that already shows how daft the production is."

@realucheebere:

"I love you Eribillion but you're talking out of context lately, please congratulate the little smart Ilebaye and keep it moving."

@contento_boss_king:

"Erica is pained because Ilebaye won."

Ilebaye talks about being the youngest millionaire in her family

Legit.ng recalls reporting Ilebaye's reaction when Biggie spoke to her about becoming the youngest millionaire in her family.

In the trending video, Ilebaye shared with Biggie that winning the BBNaija show would make her feel like she had finally put all her enemies to shame.

The All-Stars champion also touched on how winning would make her parents proud.

Source: Legit.ng