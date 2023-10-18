Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido trends online after an action he took on Twitter went viral

The DMW boss recently got people talking online after he liked a tweet that slammed former BBNaija winner Phyna

The tweet spoke about people who stan certain celebrities and what impressions it gives to be a fan of those personalities

Internationally famous Afrobeat artist Davido recently sparked emotions online with a tweet he liked on X(Twitter).

The singer, who recently welcomed a twin with his wife, Chioma Rowland, seems not to be a fan of the season 7 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Phyna.

This was evident by a tweet the singer liked and connected with on X.

Only useless people stan Phyna

The tweet that stirred a reaction from Davido was shared by @47kasz. He noted that there are some sets of celebrities that once a person claims to be their fan or stan, he immediately judges them to be a useless set of people.

Read 47kasz's tweet below:

"There some particular celebrities you’d Stan & I will profile, judge & conclude you are u$eless cos wydm you are stanning phyna????"

See posts showing that Davido liked the tweet:

Reactions trail tweet liked by Davido trolling Phyna

Here are some of the reactions that the viral tweet stirred online:

@sim_plybecky:

"This girl is one hella of a strong one. Cos no one deserve to be constantly bashed or bully because of who they her."

@melanieempress:

"That doesn’t change anything , phyna I love u , God loves u, no matter what people say or who hate u , I love u , God no Dey sleep . It’s well."

@pitpitloves_sheets:

"Even when she’s not saying anything you guys still look for a way to drag her."

@dorise974:

"Will you guys tell him what to like and what not to like! It’s his page Abi?"

@joy__omotayo:

"He likes the trolling on her oh, e no like am oh, where omolomo go reach, she go reach there , even if na Jayz like am , e no stop her blessing."

@ufuos_peace:

"Phyna sha..the girl too razz shoo."

@the_real_kate5:

"Ona don start o, is too early Abeg."

@kisuty:

"Omo!!!! Abeg make una leave this babe now."

@nky15555:

"You know, she is a star, that’s why many are scared and feels intimidated."

Clip of Phyna without clothes flaunting her BBL curves trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video shared by ex-BBNaija winner on her Instagram page that went viral.

In the viral clip, the reality TV star showed off her recently upgraded BBL curves and has got people talking.

The video came days after she was dragged online by her former colleague, Chichi, who compared her BBL to a bag of cement.

