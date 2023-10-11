BBNaija All Stars IIebaye has revealed that not all housemates congratulated her after she won the 120m cash prize

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, IIebaye was sad that many of her housemates don't love her

She said she wouldn't do such to anybody, not to talk of people she spent more than a month in the same house with

Big Brother Naija All Stars IIebaye Odiniya has expressed her sadness over the behaviour of some of her colleagues. She made it known that not all of them congratulated her after she won the 120m cash prize.

She was asked on Toke Makinwa's show if all the housemates congratulated her on her victory. In her response, she stated that not all of them did.

BBNaija IIebaye says some housemates did not wish her well Photo Credit @iIebayeee

Source: Instagram

BBNaija IIebaye says she would have wished the winner well if she didn't win

In the interview, IIebaye revealed that she would have put the differences she had with the winner aside and congratulated the person if she hadn't won.

According to her, there is blessing in wishing others well, even if it means they have to pretend to be happy for the winner.

See the clip of the interview here:

Fans react to IIebaye's interview

Netizens have reacted to the video where IIebaye accused her housemates of not congratulating her. Here are some of their responses below.

@uzo_m:

"Do they all have to congratulate you. No do pass yourself mbok!!"

@official_atukpa:

"E get some things wey person no Dey talk … you need to be media trained properly… just say yes I’ve received congratulatory messages from everyone Lobatan ."

@henris77:"

"Even your president we never still congratulate am.Move forward and do ur things."

@sharonpepperrest:

"Is not a must everyone will congratulate you my dear, That’s d way d life is enjoy your fame beautiful baby."

@isiviolet03:

"Must everybody congratulate you."

@oysohawt:

"Is it not a question the interviewer asked her?? Y are people saying must they congratulate you. Some people and hate sha."

@mhizflexy:

"Ilebaye my winner,small pepper,atarodo for a reason my dear you don’t need they congratulations jare enjoy your money. baye tribe Dey your back barekete."

@eyebreakdrules:

"Everybody doesn’t have to congratulate you hun…. Arisers are there for you !"

@luchysylvia:

"Abegi. You don win carry your money which one be I feel sad that they did not congratulate me."

