BBNaija Phyna has caused a stir online with a cryptic post about her life and the people around her

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

She said she is tired of living with humans because so many of them are heartless creatures, and she would prefer animals around her

She lamented about the internal battles she has been fighting that are bigger than her and complained about her mental health

This is not the best of times for Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Josephina Otobor, known as Phyna. The model has taken to social media to lament bitterly about her predicament.

According to her, she is going through a lot, and her mental health is at stake because of the battles that are greater than her strength.

BBN Phyna complains of mental health Photo Credit @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

BBN Phyna says some human beings are heartless

The reality TV star also stated that some human beings are heartless creatures because of the gravity of the wrong they have done to her.

She made it known that she would be living amid animals such as dogs, chickens, and cats, just for her mental health.

See her post here:

Fans react to Phyna's post about her mental health

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Phyna. Many advised her on the best way to solve her problem. Here are some of the comments below.

@dudelike_grey:

"Open a farm."

@brown_shugar_:

"Go zoo my dear. Next!!!"

@zucchy_nedu:

"Amen... may your prayers be answered.. also may you be able to communicate properly with them animals, in any form necessary."

@christiana.okeleke:

"Very honestly???"

@timothyogeze:

"Even animals sef no get heart again. .ask chicken."

@iam_wendyjo:

"I also prefer dog and cat

@milly_posh21:

"Then locate the zoo in Benin fast fast .

@__hrykh:

"Take care of yourself. Prioritize You."

@next_autos:

"Na the same animals Dey in human form ooo . some of your friends fit be cat ."

@eevogee:

"The only BBNaija winner that has vowed not to allow us rest."

Phyna cries out after being scammed by car dealer, vows to deal with them

According to an earlier report done by Legit.ng, BBN Phyna had cried out after a car dealer defrauded her. She claimed that she had business with the person but was duped.

Though she did not state the person's name, she said the man and an insurance company did not fulfil their part of the bargain in a deal they made.

She alleged that she had been battling them for three months. She vowed to deal with them and take drastic measures.

Source: Legit.ng