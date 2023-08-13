BBNaija Phyna Cries Out After Being Scammed by a Car Dealer, Vows to Teach Them a Lesson
- Big Brother Naija superstar Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, bemoaned her battle with a fraudulent car dealer attempting to swindle her
- The winner of BBNaija Season 7 went online to claim that she was duped by a car dealer and insurance company three months ago
- Phyna, however, did not reveal the name of the car dealership or the insurance company but has promised to take proper measures
Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, recently called a car dealer who refused to meet their agreement.
The reality star claimed on Twitter that an insurance provider and a car dealer had conned her.
Phyna, who did not reveal the identities of either party involved in the alleged fraud, disclosed that she has been fighting them for over three months.
The Edo-born hype priestess, who kept the details of her transactions with the car dealer and insurance company confidential, vowed to deal with them as soon as possible.
See her post below
Phyna's outcry sparks reactions
Netizens pleaded with the TV star to reveal the company's identity that has dealt with her to stop the next person from falling victim.
See their comments below:
@Cecygoldbright:
"Abeg drop there name's make I greet them."
@rosemar18121701:
"Drop the name if you want your car,insurance or money back. Scammers don't feel pity when they scam a person so don't cover for them."
@Carine_Bi:
"She should release their name blc this same people might have deals with other people in future and same thing will happen."
@AdrianaMubanga:
"Drop their names baby don't they know we your phynation are toxic ."
@Kweenfloxy:
"My baby girl drop name abeg.... Dey go collect sharp sharp.... No one try to scam my baby and go free oooo.... We are not called ODOGWU PHYNATION for nothing. Dey must hear it from us."
