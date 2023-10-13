A Nigerian lady whose dad had opened a trust fund showed off some credit alert screenshots online

Victoria said even though her father was late, the constant credit alerts she received showed he was an ever-present parent

Many Nigerians praised her dad for ensuring she was financially stable in life, as some said she should be careful of strangers

A Nigerian lady, Victoria Simisola Akinsola, has gone online to show why her father's effort in her life needs to be praised.

Jumping on a thread on X (formerly known as Twitter), the lady said her dad was always "active" in her life, "even in death."

One of the lady's alert screenshots showed N1.5m. Photo source: @victoria_bellls

Man sets up trust fund for his daughter

Victoria attached two screenshots of credit alerts from a trust fund her thoughtful father had set up for her.

One showed N300k credit alert, and another had N1.5m. Many people were wowed by the life her parent had planned for her.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@isoaniekan said:

"Investment is working. Generational wealth is giving. Enjoy."

@victorCsylvanus said:

"Trust fund kids dey choke us oo."

@Neo_officiall said:

"A good man leaves an inheritance for his Children and Children's Children".

@HarleyAdejuwon said:

"The day I will confirm 1m naira for my account...I go sleep through out that day."

@ChimesEvanO said:

"See as I de smile like say na me get the CR alert."

@Numberonesensei said:

"And your dm is about to get noisy with please I need please I’m this and that."

@BugattiErnest said:

"This gonna keep your dm with heavy traffic rn."

@psirmie17 said:

"Imagine this person living and enjoying their life to the fullest with a touch of hardwork and someone who still give their parent and siblings allowance tries to copy them. You just have to live this life on your own terms."

@NgehAmosT said:

"This is just show off, I like it."

@leah198082 said:

"May God continue to bless our active daddies."

@Antone401 said:

"The only proof of a present father is money. Ah That means it’s true oh. Men are only loved based on what they can provide."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who described himself as an entrepreneur showed how he planed well for his unborn children's future.

The man (@hqgotrich) opened bank accounts for his kids and saved the sum of $3.2m (N2,443,296,000). He aimed to grow their funds to $30m (N122,164,800,000).

