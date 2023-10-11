BBNaija All Stars Cee C has revealed that she cannot accept that IIebaye was bullied when she was in Biggies' house

Toke Makinwa had asked her if it was confirmed that other housemates made IIebaye a victim on the reality show

She responded that they cared for IIebaye, showed her love and didn't consider her weaknesses

Big Brother Naija All Stars Cynthia Nwadiora, known as Cee C, has revealed that it is not true that her colleague IIebaye was maltreated in the All Stars edition.

While a guest on Toke Makinwa's show, she said that the news of IIebaye being bullied by other housemates was a rude shock to her.

BBNaija All Stars Cee C says housemates took care of IIebaye

In the clip, Cee C made it known that IIebaye was well taken care of by the housemates in Biggie's house. She revealed that they cleaned her vomit, did her makeup for her and let go of many things.

Speaking further on why they cared for IIebaye, she said they considered her a young lady who should be showered with much love.

Fans react to Cee C's interview with Toke Makinwa

Reactions have trailed Cee C's utterance about IIebaye. Some people said she was lying and that housemates bullied IIebaye. Here are some of their responses.

"Ceec played a very fair game, we are super proud of you darling."

"Toke ask them why they always say "Do you think I am Ilebaye" whenever they had any altercation with other housemates that isn't Ilebaye."

"This one that was always shouting " I'm not Ilebaye, you can't b#lly me".. smh . My own is my Baye has won and I'm happy, everything is now my backcase."

"If u said beya was treated right,I pray this prayer to all of u,let ur daughters be treated the same way, say a big Amen!"

"Nobody bullied her the production sold that narrative to the viewers."

"Ceece talk ur talk my luv."

"Anything una like talk’ who is the winner again? Gen Z baddie to the world."

"Fact that someone takes care of you, doesn't mean they can't bully you... Someone can give you bread and insult you all they want cos they know you'll definitely need them."

"Suddenly they now have selective amnesia to the point they no longer remember how they bullied her in the house. Well, evelidence choke and una go explain tire

"Cecce especially thought Baye was not fit to be in the show, she even a caused Baye of using juju, she even said if Baye win, she will drag big brother . She also promise to give her the third strick , make she explain o, or we will play the clips for her."

BBNaija Alex talks about Cee C's behaviour

Legit. ng had previously reported that Alex had spoken about some of the negative behaviour of Cee C. While conversing with Pere, she reignited her beef with Cee C.

She accused her of pushing a negative narration about herself and also said that there were different narrations Cee C should have given about herself.

Alex also said that because of Cee C's nature, she had gathered women who were bitter and revengeful fans whom men had rejected.

