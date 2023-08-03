Seeing some of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ladies rock extremely raunchy outfit that leaves very little to the imagination isn't a new thing, but Cee-C has taken it to a new level

Clips from the show's Wednesday night performance have stirred interesting responses online, as the reality TV's massive backside was on full display, and fans couldn't help but react

Cee-C, in the viral clip, was seen rocking a one-piece swimsuit with her curves and massive behind on full display

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ace reality TV star, Cee-C is one of the most famous BBNaija stars of all time and a recent clip of her rocking a sultry one-piece while modelling during a performance on the show sent a significant chill down the spine of many of her male fans.

Even a couple of Cee-C's colleagues during the in-game performance couldn't help but notice her curves and make comments about it.

BBNaija react as clip of CeeC putting her massive backside on display goes viral. Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@Cee-c

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney was sighted in the viral excerpt gesturing to Adekunle just how impressed as Cee-C walked down the aisle with her back turned to the audience.

See the viral video of CeeC that has sparked reactions online:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how netizens reacted to Cee-C's backside video trending online

@_starmum:

"Wow I am speechless. Babe is all round full and beautiful. Vote Ceec."

@BLESSINGHE98867:

"I stand for my one and only king Ceec and I can't share my votes with anyone."

@Martha208930633:

"This body is bodying ❤️ Well built❤️."

@Jumdamsel:

100% Natural, see heavy duty."

@mr_cobbold:

"Cee c and mercy, Cee-c clearly."

@undisputabledee:

"Abeg this girl body Na natural? Omo she’s turning on it's own."

@CallmeQuincy555:

"ASA odogwu."

@kauzabanda:

"Why does she look like a wrestler?"

BBNaija All-Stars: CeeC reaffirms beef, says she will never like Alex in the next 100 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija All Stars' housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, has revealed that she will not reconcile with Alex Unusual "even in the next 100 years."

According to her, Alex has not changed since the start of their antagonism in the "Double Wahala" 2018 season.

CeeC, however, disclosed that she had set a personal boundary for herself before entering the house. She stated that she would return the same energy she received from others.

Source: Legit.ng