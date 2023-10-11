BBNaija All Stars Venita Akpofure has taken to social media to reveal the meaning of 'V' in her name

She stated that the 'V' means vindication, she didn't make further explanation but thanked God that he always defended her

The reality star acknowledged that she is not as perfect because God has been good to her by elevating her

Big Brother Naija All Stars Venita Akpofure has made a cryptic post and revealed the meaning of the first alphabet of her name. She said the 'V' means vindication.

Venita didn't clarify her message but said her back was against the wall when God came through for her.

BBN Venita talks about vindication Photo Credit @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

Venita thanked God for loving her

In the message on social media, BBNaija Venita appreciated her maker for loving and elevating her even though she is not perfect.

She added that there was a time when her back was against the wall, but she ensured that her hands were not soiled in anything that could implicate her.

See the post here:

Fan react to Venita's post about her name

Netizens have reacted to the post made by BBNaija Venita about the meaning of the 'V' in her name. Here are some of the responses.

@joy_chizy970:

"But we all watched u na from creating enemy for urself and insulting people's parent and work and inheriting ur boyfriend and brother enemy without even knowing what happened well."

@official_bravo.rentals:

"Mercy will never be close to u again, ur a devil with beautiful face

@sleekmodupe:

"VENITA,you will be fine, this too will pass."

@arikesilva:

"I love this babe, but she needs to change some of her ways she's too beautiful to be toy with honestly."

@obehi_zoe:

"Abegi!."

@nwosuelizabeth:

"You are the best Queen

@i.5.5.5.i:

"Girl, please!!! You have a VERY BAD attitude!!! Go heal your trauma, heal yourself and take some accountability.. Gadddleeee!!!"

@barbie_bold:

"nonsense, can her fans please tell her the truth, una Dey Stan rubbish."

@zehmee:

"Abeg sharappp. Mtchewww."

@duchess_edna:

"What are these lies and white washing going on all over the internet in recent times as if she’s an angel??? Lmao. BBN Streets consists of clowns."

@uchee.nna:

"No pretense…i love u venita."

BBNaija Venit apologises to the Tiv people

Legit. ng has earlier reported that Venita had a rethink about some of her utterances while on the All-Stars edition. She has stated that Tiv men give their wives to strangers for bedroom pleasure.

The mother of two later apologised and said her words were spoken carelessly and twisted by fans.

She made it known that her daughters are from the tribe and revealed that she could never go against her daughter's tribe.

Source: Legit.ng