BBNaija All Stars winner IIebaye has stated her side of the story about the interview she missed after she was called out

She said she had other interviews that day and had waited for more than one hour to be attended to without anyone telling her why she was kept waiting

IIebaye added that she was made to wait in her car, and no one came to see her to explain what was happening inside

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner IIebaye Odiniya has opened up and stated her side of the story about the interview she missed.

Recall the Legit.ng wrote that Charles Born called out the reality star for not waiting to grant an interview.

IIebaye said that she was not treated well by the organisers of the interview. She waited for more than one hour to be attended to, and no one explained what was happening to her.

BBNaija All Stars IIebaye reveals why she didn't wait for interview Photo Credit @iibayeee

Source: Instagram

IIebaye reveals her assistant chaperone attended to her

In the clip, IIebaye made it known that the organisers did not come out to meet her for once. She was just told that an interview was happening and went to her car to wait for more than one hour.

Her chaperone went to meet the organiser and also came to pacify her because she was already annoyed for waiting for so long when she had other interviews to attend.

See the clip of the interview here:

Reaction trails IIebaye's interview

Fans have reacted to the Instagram live BBNaija All Stars IIebaye granted on why she left an interview scene in haste. Here are some of the responses below.

@quick_packaging:

"Whether they like it or not you are still the winner of big brother all stars2023 edition nobody can change that."

@sticoy2k:

"Baye, that guy will regret ever degrading you cos he can never try that with Tacha, Mercy or Ceec."

@books_feverr:

"Oh well na them know. Only God knows the truth."

@prettylove2k4:

"Beya luv don’t mind them."

@umarjuwaira:

"Don't worry my dear they are trying so hard to pin a narrative on you but it will be fine, it will be turn by turn."

@mz_gawjus:

"If that’s the case, she even tried waiting that long and it’s so disrespectful that no one came to even try and calm or pacify her . This literally means, they just wanted the interview no iota of respect for her as they feel she’s young. That’s so wrong."

@saintomi:

"D dragging was planned by that yeye man. I don't trust the hm with him at that period sef."

@nickiqueen93:

"Imagine, and she had other interviews oo, she was trying to keep to time , yet they were delaying , after waiting for an hour."

@israel.unique:

"With their reaction you will know they don't like baye."

@joy.blessing99:

"You have peacefully granted other interviews without any of this and the fact that that guy said something like “you were not my favorite who i wanted to win” says it all. He is resentful for no reason and so unprofessional."

BBNaija All Stars IIebaye taunt haters over victory

Legit. ng had earlier reported that IIebaye had sparked reactions after she gave her opinion on how she was treated by other housemates in the reality show.

She was perceived as being bullied while being a housemate on the All-Stars edition. It was speculated that it was the reason she got more votes than other colleagues on the show.

During an interview, she revealed why she was bullied. She said her colleagues were intimated by her presence in Biggies' house.

Source: Legit.ng