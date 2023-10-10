BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya shed light on why her fellow housemates didn't accord her during her time on the TV show

Words on the streets had it that the self-proclaimed Baddie was bullied in the house, hence the reason for her massive win on show

However, in a new update, the 22-year-old Kogi state model set the records straight by letting the world see things from her angle

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, best known as Ilebaye, sparks online reactions to how the other housemates treated her during her time at Biigie's house.

Legit.ng reported that the reality star was perceived to be bullied during her time on the reality TV show, which was speculated to be the main reason she gained majority of the votes.

BBNaija All Stars Ilebaye addresses her time in the house Credit: @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Also, during her reign as the Head of House, she had difficulty getting the other housemates to do their tasks or carry out her commands.

However, in a recent interview, the self-proclaimed Gen Z Baddie noted that all those things happened because her colleagues were intimated by her.

See her post below

Ilebaye's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

realportable5:

"How??? Who gave this one power to say rubbish please? If no be tears and manipulation who for vote for u? Nigerians hope u all are seeing who una gave pity votes ."

atim.laura:

"I actually don't think they were am sure none of them expected you to win till the very last stages when they saw you not leaving."

@JuniorBeloved1:

"E b like this Baye go worse pass Phyna ooo…. Intimidated ke."

@Gloreeyah2:

"Small yansh de shake o. I'm here for the regrets,ndi voters una get a long way to go..:

@IfeeOnyema:

"Her tears crown her. Make she no talk again cus she no worth am."

All Stars Ilebaye Shares Details of Spending Her N120m

The winner of the most recent season of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Ilebaye Odiniya, has revealed how she will be spending her grand prize of N120 million.

This revelation came as she responded to a curious fan on TikTok who wanted to know how she would immediately spend her prize money.

The self-proclaimed Gen Z baddie noted that the first thing she would do was to give her tithe of 10% (N12m) to her creator before anything else.

Source: Legit.ng