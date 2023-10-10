BBNaija All Stars winner IIebaye Odiniya said that haters should allow her to focus on her cash prize and stop pitching Doyin against her

IIebaye, who has been going on a media tour, was asked if Doyin supported her while they were on the reality show

In her response, she said Doyin was one of the housemates who supported her and did not care if she had said anything against her

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner IIebaye Odiniya has stated she is in for the positive vibes alone. She said recently that fans should not pitch any of her colleagues against her.

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng the interviewer asked if Doyin had her back when they were on the reality show. In her response, she said that Doyin was one of her biggest cheerleaders in Biggie's house.

IIebaye says she doesn't care if Doyin said anything negative about her

In the recording, the reality show star said she has nothing against Doyin. She added that even if Doyin had attacked her in the past, she was not ready to listen to the gossip.

IIebaye made it known that her focus is on her win and the cash prize from the reality show.

In her words:

"I have not seen any clips, I have forgotten about the past. I now have N120m to think about. I have to focus on it. She (Doyin) had my back when we were in the house. She supported me; maybe she said something against me. I don't care. I don't want to know. I want bygone to be bygone."

Fans react to IIebaye's interview

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by BBNaija All-Stars winner IIebaye. Here are some of the responses.

@ishmatu04:

"A true winner I Stan."

@switchic_11:

"Love you baby girl."

@vogue_thriftandmore"

"Nothing wey ona wan talk. Baby girl is standing up to whoever wants to speak low of her."

@fully_lihle:

"My baby has more important things on her mind. I stan a queen."

@iamjohnd1:

"U never stand strong pride don dey lead , dey Play."

@arewa_arise:

"Very good. One person is already running m*d doing live session because you left for another interview and told him you were running late. Don’t answer any negative person please."

chioma.i:@

"The girl is very intelligent."

@shasha_shaz22:

"Yes we have 120m to think about."

@ojomuyidefoluke:

"Good answer there no bad energy keep moving ilebaye God is by your side."

@pepper2kee:

"The pride is setting in gradually ."

