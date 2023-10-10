Big Brother Naija All Stars' Mercy Eke stepped on the toes of many with her reaction to knowing that Kiddwaya's White left him because of her

Legit.ng previously reported that Kidd's ex-girlfriend, Laura, unfollowed him on Instagram after he shared a kiss with Mercy Eke during their time at Biggie's house

In a recent interview section, Mercy took many by surprise with her countenance to knowing the effect of her romantic actions with the billionaire's son

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke has responded to rumours that she was the cause of the alleged breakup between Kiddwaya and his fiancée.

Recall that legit.ng reported that Kiddwaya's ex-girlfriend Laura unfollowed him on Instagram after he kissed Mercy Eke on BBNaija.

Mercy Eke reacts to Kiddwaya's girlfriend allegedly braking up with him because of her Credit: @officialmercyeke, @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

During their stay, Mercy Eke and Kiddwaya shared a passionate kiss in a hidden area of the house that Biggie's surveillance cameras did not capture.

In a later interview with Toke Makinwa, Toke inquired whether Mercy Eke knew that her romantic actions with Kidd had caused tension between him and his girlfriend.

Mercy Eke pretended, and denied kissing Kiddwaya on the lips and claimed that she casually gave him a goodnight peck.

See the video

Mercy Eke's actions towards her kiss with Kidd sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

nkilinwa:

"I’m not impressed with Mercy this season shaa. This is not necessary."

i_am_havigold:

"Mercy kinda played the role in Yemi Cregx… no one is dragging her now oo because it’s Mercy. God Dey for you WM."

amehvicky:

"For how long....game or no game they are things we should be mindful of."

sommysunshine:

"That's why I like Ceec. She will own up to her sit. Ceec is my forever babe biko. She is not afraid to say the truth that's why she attracts real men."

shylad06:

"Who didn’t know she was forming an alliance to get votes especially with WM. For Kiddwaya? She is not saying the truth. She didn’t have any highlight or content whatsoever and she tried creating some that were only d*ad on arrival."

books_feverr:

"I like you Mercy, but playing with someone's feelings isn't it at all."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations about the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng