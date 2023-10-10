BBNaija All Stars Soma's fans have extended their love to his beautiful mother by visiting her and giving her a gift

The fans used money to write 'Mom' on a giant board, ending it with a love symbol made with cash

The elated mother showered prayers and best wishes for the special gift on all her son's fans

Big Brother Naija All Stars' Somadina Anyama has very supportive fans who are after his progress and that of his family. They have not stopped celebrating him since he left the reality show.

Soma's supporters in the diaspora extended their fans' love to his mother recently by going to see her and giving her a cash gift.

BBNaija All Stars Soma's mother showers prayer on his fans

The lucky fans were also celebrated by BBNaija All Stars' Soma's mother, who prayed and wished them well in all their endeavours.

She stated that the love they have given to her son will also be given to them in many folds wherever they go. The video ended with Soma's mother giving his fans a kiss.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of BBNaija All Stars Soma's mother receiving gift from his supporters

Netizens have reacted to the video of Soma's mother receiving cash gifts from her son's fans. Here are some of the responses below.

@chinyere.emenike2019:

"You deserve more ma’am you raised your son with so much love."

@lynetx2:

"Mama u deserve more nd more bse u gave birth to astar."

@soft_steph_30:

"This is lovely."

@reddo_workspaces:

"We love you mama."

@chinedum022:

"Has your mom ever received gift from your fans ⁉️ don't play with somageng don't play with soma."

@joyeous__bae:

"Is not soma but soma fans."

@chinyere.emenike2019:

"You deserve more ma’am you raised your son with so much love."

@sola_wey

"congratulation mama, its your time, enjoy it."

@blessedgenesis3:

"Soma mum is so so beautiful."

BBNaija All Star's Soma reunites with mother in a heart-warming video

Legit. ng had earlier reported that the reality show star Soma reconnected with his beautiful mother after he was evicted from the All Stars edition. He was evicted in September from the reality show.

In the video, the mother and son displayed so much love by hugging, and Soma lifted her in his arms.

His mother, who had missed him, treated him like a baby by feeding him. He was fed with jollof rice as he sat down.

