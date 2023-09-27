The video of BBNaija All Stars housemate Soma and his mother reuniting after leaving the reality show has surfaced online, and fans have been gushing over it

In the video, the mother and son displayed so much love by hugging tightly, with Soma lifting her in his arms

The reality star was thereafter fed like a baby by his mother after they had exchanged pleasantries

BBNaija All Stars housemate Somadina Anyama has gained more fans with the video of him reconnecting with his mother.

Soma was evicted from the reality show on Sunday, September 24. He travelled to see his mother shortly after leaving Biggie's house.

BBNaija All Stars housemate Soma reunites with mother Photo Credit @soma_apex

Source: Instagram

BBNaija All Stars Soma's mother feeds him

After Soma and his mother met, they hugged, and he lifted her. His mother, who must have missed him for the few months he left her, had to treat him like a baby.

He was fed with jollof rice, which she carefully gave him while he sat.

Watch the video of BBNaija Soma's homecoming here:

Reaction trails video of Soma meeting his mother

Netizens have reacted to how Soma and his mother hugged and greeted each other. See their reaction below.

@EDWINATOMS:

"Abeg mummy help us feed soma he’s been feeding angel for some months now."

@younik_eecee:

"Now we can see where the spoon feeding came from.. so adorable."

@salomentiaba5:

"He learned the feeding of angel from his mother. Beautiful."

@OnyekeFavour:

"Now I know why soma is so sweet and takes care of Angel. He’s mum is so sweet. God bless you soma."

@Makumba Constance:

"it's how she's imitating him feeding Angel for me."

@zaki_ma4:

"She felt the son over fed our baby and his hands r weak n decided to feed him."

@dilichina:

"most beautiful video I have seen today."

@Apeadua30:

"mummy is a somgel shipper ...see how she also dey feed Soma."

@mizz_winniee:

"this soma get energy o,see how he carried his mom effortlessly."

@mummy G.O:

"he came from a sweet good relationship with his mum no wonder he's such a sweet guy."

@Adebusola Fakoya:

"Soma is raised with so much love and is stil being raised in love …..his wife will be the luckiest woman."

BBNaija All Stars Soma dumps girlfriend for Angel

Legit.ng previously reported that Soma dumped the girlfriend he was dating before going for the show for Angel, his fellow housemate.

While on the reality show, Soma fell in love with Angel, and the two enjoyed each other's company before they were evicted.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show's host, Soma said he was choosing Angel over his former girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng