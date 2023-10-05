Kess' wife Angel, in a trending video on social media, has continued to drag him as she made bold claims of how he pressured her to give him N4m to rent an apartment

Angel, in another video, revealed she has written to the US embassy and has revoked his American visa

The Level Up reality star's wife also reacted to the claim that she tried to get him out of the Big Brother house

The ongoing drama between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Kess and his wife Angel has gotten messier.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Kess, while reacting to his wife's claim of him sleeping with Christy O, claimed she tried to get him out of the popular reality show.

In what appears to be a counter-reaction, Kess' wife revealed the reason he was picked as a housemate in the first place was because of her, as the show organisers wanted a married man.

Angel, in a trending video, recounted having a miscarriage and losing their child. She revealed she wrote to Big Brother informing him that she lost her child but didn't want him out of the house as she continued to support him despite grieving her loss.

She also shared how Kess pressured her to give him N4m to get an apartment, adding that the reality star and his family were only focused on money.

Kess' wife writes to the US embassy

In another viral clip, Angel revealed she has written to his US embassy to revoke his American visa, including filing for a divorce.

Netizens react as Kess's wife drags him in video

What Christy O said about Kess' wife's allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Christy O reacted after her colleague Kess' wife made bold claims about her sleeping with him.

In a video, Christy O, who was spotted with other BBNaija colleagues, shared what happened.

Another clip showed the female star smiling in return as she laughed off the infidelity claim by Kess’ wife.

