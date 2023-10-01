A young Nigerian man has shared his mother's reaction after he posted a woman on his WhatsApp status

In the photo he shared, the lady rocked a green bodycon gown and sat on his leg while staring at the camera

Upon seeing the photo, the mother first asked who she was before proceeding to analyse the photo

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian man with the handle @fescodhaboss on TikTok has kept netizens in stitches after sharing his WhatsApp conversation with his mother.

The woman hilariously spoke about his female friend after sighting her on her son's WhatsApp status.

Nigerian mum reacts as lady sits on her son's lap Photo credit: @fesco_dhaboss/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum in shock over son's romantic photo with lady

Fesco shared a romantic photo of a young lady in a green bodycon gown sitting on his leg during an outing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His mother sighted the photo on his WhatsApp status and immediately reacted to it in Igbo language.

She first asked who the lady was before proceeding to analyse the photo and the girl's position on her son's body.

Reactions trail mum's comments after seeing son with lady in romantic position

Netizens have reacted massively to the post as many found the woman's reaction very hilarious.

@iam_nelly38 said:

"You for allow the voice note play finish. Make that your relationship for scatter."

@janebambi wrote:

"But my question is who be dis ur nwanne your mama did not know?"

@xoxo_vee02 said:

"If you no dey hear Igbo Otilo. The hehe got me. Please explain to mummy cause she doesn’t understand what’s going on."

@officialcyndy1 wrote:

"Your mum don make belle dey pain me because of laugh."

@cynthia16savage reacted:

"Anambra mums and their son’s nah 5/6. She said NO oooo( mba ooo)."

@millicent4256 added:

"This is the reason I no wan buy my mum the iPhone she is asking for."

Watch the video below:

Mum shocked to see love letter her son wrote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @shindaramayah, has shared a video showing the love letter her brother was caught with at home. The lady revealed that when the boy came back from school, their mother called him and said she would like to search his bag.

When the bag was opened, they discovered the love letter he had written to his lover in class. A part of the letter read: "I love you so much because when I set my eyes on you I was like God see this beautiful lady.... I am always thinking about you and loving you."

Many people who read the letter commended the kid's command of English. Others said his handwriting was impeccable. Read the letter here. The video has since gotten over 1400 comments and more than 10,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng