Screenshots of BBNaija's Neo's Twitter handler mocking his colleague Tolani Baj has gone viral online

The handler, identified as Queen Busayo on Twitter, went as far as getting a cake to diss Tolani after her eviction from the reality show

Neo's handler also shared screenshots of abusive messages she received from Tolani Baj's fans on WhatsApp

Some of the dramas in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house seem to extend beyond the show as screenshots of one of Neo's Twitter handlers, Queen Busayo, dragging Tolani Baj trended on social media.

After Tolani's eviction from the show, Neo's handler took to her account to mock Tolanibaj.

Neo's Twitter handler critcises Tolani Baj over fight with Ilebaye. Credit: @tolanibaj @neo_akpofure

Queen Busayo went as far as sharing a picture of a cake specially designed to mock Tolani.

In a caption, she wrote:

"Hello Tolanibbaj I got this whipped cream cake in my favourite flavor in celebration of your eviction and with total regets that you wouldn' get to be able to continue embarrassing your clown force and generations on national TV. "

The design on the cake read:

"Tolani Baj out, finally Neo can breathe."

Neo's handler gives reason for mocking Tolani

In another tweet, Queen Busayo shared how Tolani Baj's fans had sent abusive messages to her on WhatsApp over a comment she made while reacting to their favourite fight with Ilebaye over Neo.

Neo's handle shared a series of messages she received online.

People react as Neo's handler drags Tolani Baj

2000s.best:

"Tolani get fans? This is a discovery."

othniel505:

"Big brother has helped a lot of people, no doubt the show is great BUT THE FANS ARE TÔXÎC AND MÈNTÀLLY UNSTÀBLE!!!"

orebaby__:

"That's very unprofessional of her. It's not likes she's actually Neo because she is handling her account."

tomiwa256_20:

"Same girl that dragged and trolled Liquorose in her set, who gave the werey job."

Tolani Baj reveals secret about BBNaija

Meanwhile, Legit,ng reported that Tolanibaj allowed her fans to get a glimpse of her experience in the house.

According to Tolani, having a pity story was essential for winning the show.

This was after she allegedly refused to grant interviews with the traditional media outlets that contacted her.

