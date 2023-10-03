Actress Kemi Ariyo enjoyed the warm glow of appreciation on her newly acquired multimillion-naira Toyota Venza

Kemi's mentor, Ibrahim Yekini, couldn't contain his excitement as she proudly flaunted her latest ride

Different pictures of the lovely gift went around online, generating sweet takes on the actress' years of input

Actress Kemi Ariyo has received overflowing congratulations on purchasing her brand-new Toyota Venza.

Kemi Ariyo's mentor, Ibrahim Yekini, was expressive in his praise as she picked up her shiny new Venza to show off her accomplishments.

Actress Kemi Ariyo launches her new ride Credit: @iteledicon01

Source: Instagram

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry have sent their congratulations and best wishes to Kemi Ariyo for her recent achievement.

See the post below

Netizens celebrate Kemi Ariyo

Ariyo's newest acquisition was met with love and celebration. See comments below:

dicon_schoolofpfa:

"Congratulations to our first born ❤️ @kemity we love you."

yettyberry7:

"She deserve it ❤️❤️❤️ hardworking lafy❤️❤️."

babatunde__joshua:

"Congrats to her ."

stone_boy_dicon:

"Congratulations Ma."

olorunefon_comedy:

"Congratulations❤️more keys."

billyaino:

"Congratulations to her, may God continues to see her through.."

oluwapamilerin_ayo_:

"More congratulations coming your way this is just the beginning ."

Source: Legit.ng